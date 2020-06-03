Headline makers - June 2020
The top 5 most read
Aviva joins string of insurers under attack in Covid-19 BI dispute
The Hospitality Insurance Group Action, which has appointed law firm Mishcon de Reya to fight in its corner, revealed that its group litigation will be focused on two insurers, QBE and Aviva. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7512976
Covid-19: Hiscox Action Group says brokers acted in “good faith”
A number of brokers are supporting the work of the Hiscox Action Group, according to founder Mark Killick of Mediazoo. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7510956
Brokers under fresh attack due to “huge conflict of interest” over commission
A report claimed brokers receive up to 80% of their remuneration from insurers with Mactavish saying more businesses are “questioning the role their brokers play”. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7513256
Brokers under threat in Covid-19 BI dispute
Experts warned that business interruption could be “the next PPI for brokers” as the Financial Conduct Authority seeks legal clarity on BI wordings. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7510831
Hiscox under fresh attack for back-tracking on BI claim
The Night Time Industries Association said the provider has denied claims after previously telling policyholders they would be covered. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7512706
Around the country
1. Knaresborough
Alex Alway leaves Bravo Group. The former Jelf boss had been chairman of both Broker Network and Compass since April 2018. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7510916
2. Stockport
CDL widens self-install telematics product availability. The software house is working with brokers to allow more customers to activate ‘pay how you drive’ insurance amid the Covid-19 lockdown. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7511071
3. Standlake
Leisure Insure is closing its office permanently after its UK capacity was withdrawn according to a statement on its website. UK capacity was pulled last month as directors say they were not prepared to go offshore or use “obscure foreign markets”. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7510911
4. Tunbridge Wells
Broker Darwin Clayton celebrates 100 years of independence. The business is now hoping to grow its wholesale division – Partner Broker. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7512456
Quote of the month
Brokers have helped clients receive millions of pounds in claims payments since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and continue act for their clients to get fair claims settlements… Brokers are transparent on commissions and on request will gladly provide full details of earnings to clientsThe British Insurance Brokers’ Association responds to issues raised by a Mactavish report on broker remuneration. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7513266
Looking after vulnerable customers
The number of Brits who identify as vulnerable customers has doubled in a year as the coronavirus crisis sent concerns about health and personal finances rocketing, according to new research from data insight specialist Consumer Intelligence.
The report, in collaboration with Sicsic Advisory, showed that 26% of consumers said they fitted the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) definition of vulnerability in 2020, compared to just 13% in March 2019.
Michael Sicsic, managing director of Sicsic Advisory and former head of supervision of the general insurance retail sector at the regulator, said: “The FCA will take a keen interest in how insurance providers can demonstrate their understanding and support of vulnerable customers, both during the coronavirus crisis and beyond. Now is the time for companies to start finding their vulnerable customers and start taking positive action.”
Soundbites
“This is great news for all our members. They paid for a policy that Hiscox has dishonoured and shame on them. ‘Doing a Hiscox’ will soon become a byword for a company that avoids its responsibilities”Mark Killick, of the Hiscox Action Group, responds to news from its lawyers that it has a good chance of success
“The disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic has, unfortunately, led to a rise in fraudulent activity. Scammers are opportunistic and will exploit individuals – whether that be firms or consumers – when they are at their most vulnerable”RWA Compliance managing director Ash Patel warns of an increase in cyber crime after uncovering a scam email aimed at brokers purporting to be from the Financial Conduct Authority
“Businesses and individuals need insurance brokers on their side more than ever. Our people have risen to the challenge, helping to negotiate on claims, sourcing lower premiums for car and home customers, and delivering quality risk management advice and insurance programmes for businesses as they evolve”Ardonagh Group CEO David Ross comments on the business’ uptick in Ebitda in its Q1 results
