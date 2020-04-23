Kingsbridge and Fresh-owner Vantage aims for £500m premium

Exclusive: CEO Jacquie Boast has restructured the business with Fresh CEO Mike Wall exiting and 75 staff leaving the business as she seeks to position Vantage for growth.

Since Jacquie Boast joined Vantage in July last year there have been a number of significant changes at the broker business which is owned by US firm NSM.

Boast originally came in as transformation and change director and admits: “You don’t take on a role like that without wanting to make changes.”

She quickly moved to the CEO position following the retirement of John Collyear who left at the start of 2020 and did not retain a stake in the organisation.

True to her former job title there has been a lot of upheaval at the Vantage business which owns the following brands in the past 12 months:

Fresh Insurance

Classic Insurance Services

Club Care Insurance

Cork Bays & Fisher

Fisher Imaging Insurance

Shield

Vantage Underwriting

Vantage Underwriting has just completed its first year of trading and Boast instigated a transformation initiative called Project Horizon throughout the business.

Looking ahead Boast said that the business is committed to keeping all of the brands.

“We have no intention other than to provide a better infrastructure.”

Fresh

Fresh Insurance has borne the brunt of many of the developments with its management team and call centre operations affected.

Vantage bought Fresh in 2017 with founder Lisa Powis exiting and MD Mike Wall stepping up to lead. As part of the management changes Wall has now left the business.

Boast commented: “Where we brought the acquired businesses together we had duplication of talent…

“Some roles were no longer required.”

She noted that each of the businesses were “being run as very independent firms with separate systems and management”.

Call centres

Boast said that in December it was decided that Vantage’s call centres in Redditch and Brentwood would be consolidated in order to streamline. The Redditch centre came to the business via the Fresh deal.

“It’s a double-bubble transfer,” she comments. “We are in the process of migrating the Brentwood centre to Redditch.

“We made the decision that Redditch would be our centre of excellence. From a geographical perspective it is easier to recruit there than in Brentwood and Redditch also gives us the ability to grow and expand.”

The move has resulted in all of the 75 Brentwood staffers leaving the business. She said staff were offered the opportunity to relocate. In total the business has 450 employees.

Naturally it is hoped that this ‘consolidation’ will result in efficiency savings for the business but Boast declined to put a figure on a savings target, adding: “We are, like most organisations, re-evaluating due to the impact of the corona virus. It is a moveable feast at the moment.”

Leadership

The senior leadership team for Vantage including a chief technology officer, people officer and commercial officer are also all now based at the Redditch site.

Boast detailed the broker, which is already in the Top 100, currently leverages £170m in GWP but it plans to hit the £500m mark by 2024.

“A lot of this will be through organic growth,” she noted.

A key part of the Vantage strategy is growth through niche and specialist businesses.

Some of the growth will come from acquisitions but any buy “has to be the right fit for the company” and “where we feel we can be a dominant player”.

She added: “We are not a consolidator. We buy niche and specialty brokers. You can’t just pick them up and crush them into a contact centre. We want to make the businesses we buy more efficient with the right technology.”

She added: “We do not look to compete with the large consolidators, it has to have something that has a unique edge and a different level of customer service.”

She remarked that NSM, which also owns Kingsbridge, was a supportive parent along with its funder White Mountain.

Tech

Technology is another focus for Boast, which spent much of her career in the tech space.

She comments: “We have a response for information out with tech providers and not just software houses. I have spent the last 30 years working more in the tech environment and I am keen to use technology to underpin a lot of the change in the business.”

She also noted that Vantage would not be afraid to build its own systems if need be.

However, in terms of the technology marketed to brokers and across the insurance industry, Boast suggested that she hasn’t seen a lot of change or innovation since she was selling the systems herself a number of years ago.

She added: “I do not think that any one provider can deliver 100%, but we can take the best of breed.”

In the main she does not want Vantage to become beholden to one software company and to achieve this “significant” investment has been ploughed into modernising.

Coronavirus

Speaking via the Zoom platform Boast praised the work of the Vantage IT team to get all 450 employees working from home in two weeks following the social distancing measures arising from Covid-19.

“They pulled off an amazing job but the tech was already in place. Apart from a couple of telephony glitches we have been business as usual the whole way through.”

According to Boast no-one on the team has been furloughed and she applauded all staff for their response to the pandemic.

Providers

Turning to insurers, she suggested there has been a mixed response to the coronavirus but in the main she was positive.

Boast noted: “It has been very different across the board. Part and parcel of Project Horizon is we have too many providers.

“We have been well supported by insurers in terms of the products that we have got and we are not seeing any difference in service levels.

For the most part Boast is focusing on implementing her transformation and change programme in 2020.

“I want to have the right structure in place.” And, reflecting on the impact of coronavirus, she concluded: “I do think we will come out of this a hell of a lot stronger.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.