By Miles receives FCA ‘open banking’ licence

InsurTech will be able to access the financial data of consenting customers.

By Miles has announced that it has received an ‘open banking’ licence from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The licence allows the InsurTech to view to a wider range of financial data from consenting customers.

By Miles said the move would assist vulnerable customers who may have otherwise not been able to take out a policy, as well as enabling more flexible payment methods for existing customers.

The firm said receiving authorisation was evidence of its “comprehensive approach to data security”. It also claimed it was the first UK InsurTech to receive such authorisation from the FCA.

By Miles aims to start making use of its licence in the first half of 2020.

Licence

James Blackham, co-founder and CEO of By Miles, commented: “With open banking, we’ll be able to show that a customer has been able to make their regular insurance payments over the past year.

“This will mean drivers who could really benefit from the flexibility of a pay-by-mile policy can now be offered one, in instances where their traditional credit score might have suggested otherwise.”

He added: “The insurance industry has a lot to learn from open banking, particularly about becoming more open and transparent with customers.

“If they embrace this new world, insurance companies will be able to design more flexible products that are better tailored to the people that use them, and more people will be able to access them. If they don’t, they may get left behind.”

Authorisation

By Miles targets drivers who travel less than 7,000 miles a year, charging them an annual fee to cover their car while parked and then a monthly fee for the number of miles driven.

The firm officially launched in July 2018 with Axa as its underwriting partner.

A year prior, the InsurTech announced it had received FCA authorisation to act as a broker.

