Christmas Q&A with Sarah Mallaby and Peter Blanc

Sarah Mallaby, director of broker markets at Allianz, reviews 2019 and Peter Blanc, group CEO at Aston Lark, looks ahead to 2020.

2019 reflections with Sarah Mallaby, director of broker markets at Allianz

Which insurance issue has defined 2019?

The property and casualty market hardened, which could have been caused by the uncertainty of Brexit, claims inflation and a higher than average number of large fire losses. Continuing pressures on the economy will ensure that claims inflation remains on the insurance industry’s radar for 2020.

These pressures contributed to the reduction in capacity, with the likes of Aspen, MS Amlin and Tokio Marine all pulling out of the market. For the remaining markets, there has been a refocus on profitable growth, with risk management and risk prevention being key to risk selection.

What has been the year’s most surprising moment in insurance?

We had hoped to see the discount rate increase more significantly than the change to -0.25%.

It was a disappointment when the evidence submitted by the experts to the Lord Chancellor overwhelmingly supported a higher rate. The focus must remain on a fair outcome for claimants, policyholders and tax payers.

Which product launch has made the most impact?

Although only launching a few weeks ago, Allianz’s partnership with Dinghy, providing by-the-minute liability cover to freelancers, will be a game changer in using technology and data to provide insurance for today’s modern employment practices.

How has technology changed insurance this year?

Automation has become the norm in most operational businesses, supporting improved customer service and enabling experts to focus on activity that adds value.

What has been your biggest professional achievement in 2019?

It’s been an award winning year for Allianz. We’re delighted to have been acknowledged and recognised at the British Insurance Awards for business sustainability, transformational deal of the year, and general insurer of the year (to name a few).

I am obviously delighted that the team won commercial insurer of the year!

2020 predictions with Peter Blanc, group CEO at Aston Lark

What issue will define general insurance in 2020?

Brexit will affect general insurance hugely. I wish that we were instead dealing with client-related matters such as ensuring flood resilience is always built into post-flood repairs, ensuring that proper cyber products are sold, dealing with the really significant levels of underinsurance and the huge number of entirely uninsured properties.

Worrying about whether we have to sort out green cards seems a pointless exercise!

Do you expect the market for broker acquisitions to be more active or less?

It will continue to be very active as nothing has changed in the market to alter the landscape.

Many principals of broking firms are approaching retirement age, there’s a huge appetite amongst private equity investors to grow in this sector, there’s no shortage of money if you need to borrow to acquire, there are significant benefits of scale in this market and insurers find it easier to deal with fewer, larger brokers.

All of these factors and more will lead to continued M&A in this sector.

How do you think the Financial Conduct Authority will rule on dual pricing?

I hope it heeds the law of unintended consequences.

The dual pricing issue is hugely complicated. Initially, there were high profile instances of (typically) elderly customers who weren’t online and were paying very high prices for their household insurance. Clearly, that problem needed to be resolved.

I would like to see a laser-focused approach to dealing with those very specific issues rather than a blunt instrument which could have anti-competitive ramifications. Encouraging the market to create products that reward loyalty and reinforcing the need to look after long term customers and ensure that their prices are fair is something that all insurers and brokers should welcome.

Which lines of business will have the most challenging year?

Professional indemnity and casualty. The effects of the decile ten review at Lloyd’s and the withdrawal of capacity are really starting to hit home.

What overlooked trend in insurance will gain greater prominence in 2020?

The importance of advice. There is a real danger that the trend of trying to offer competitively priced products online is leading to customers buying products that are simply not fit for purpose. The brokers and insurers offering those products avoid any criticism because they are ‘non-advised sales’.

I believe that virtually all insurances should be sold with advice in order to ensure that the product provided is fit for purpose, covers what is needed and has sufficient limits to deal with all likely scenarios.

Consumers increasingly look to the internet to make their purchases but many people simply ‘don’t know what they don’t know’. They understandably assume that because the product is being sold by an FCA authorised firm then it must be OK. However, even a quick analysis of product quality reveals huge variations.

An unfortunate side effect of the UK’s love of shopping around online then leads consumers to simply buy the cheapest product that they believe meets their needs, creating a vicious circle of quality destruction. High-quality high-priced products don’t sell, whereas hollowed out stripped back products with significant exclusions and low prices fly off the virtual shelves. Over time, this will lead to some very significant issues if we don’t deal with it.