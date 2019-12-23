Blog: How to choose the perfect schemes partner

Will Browne of Ecclesiastical shares his guide to choosing the right provider to handle your schemes business.

Partnerships are key to the successful growth and development of any scheme. So, how do you make sure that you are getting the most from these relationships?

Here’s how you can pick the perfect partner to develop and grow your schemes business.

1. Do your company values match up?

Clichéd as it sounds, working with an insurer that has the same company ethos as your business can really improve your chances of success. Long-lasting sustainable relationships where everyone is moving towards the same goal make tackling challenges far simpler and lead to interesting opportunities.

Are you looking for long-term success, or a quick business boost? Choosing an insurer that shares your vision from the outset is crucial, as you’ll already be aligned to the same way of thinking.

2. Expertise and flexibility

Not every insurer has the flexibility or appetite to deliver a bespoke product, and this could be a fundamental differentiator in a competitive market. It’s important to find an insurer that recognises your own expertise and can make the most of this when building your proposition.

Look for insurers that put their trust in you as the broker and will work with you to continually develop and tweak your proposition so that your scheme achieves long-term success. A desire to be involved shows a commitment to your business and making it a success.

3. Access to key decision makers

Is there anything more frustrating than not being able to talk to the decision makers?

Communication is key and that means having access to those who can make decisions as well as your relationship manager. Get to know the wider team. Doing so will give you more stability in the long term and your relationship with the insurer will continue to be strong, even if an important contact leaves that business.

4. Enthusiasm and passion

It is important to work with an insurer who shares the same passion and drive for the success of your business as you do.

More often than not, your clients will be part of a specialist sector whose insurance needs aren’t best served by a standard insurance policy. So, you want to ensure you are working with someone who looks for a way to say “yes” and not a reason to say “no”. In my experience, passionate people will always look for a way to get things done.

5. Financial strength

Common sense, perhaps, but this is incredibly important. Knowing that you can secure longevity for your clients is more important than ever. The most important thing to your customers is the confidence that claims will be paid and handled well.

Look for a financial strength rating from a credit rating agency. This is an independent opinion of an insurer’s ability to meet its ongoing insurance policy and contract obligations. These ratings are based on a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation of a company’s balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile.

Sometimes we all need a reminder to think about why we are entering in to a partnership. After all, it’s about making the best decision for your business and your clients.

Will Browne is corporate schemes development underwriter at Ecclesiastical