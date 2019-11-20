Travel broker Staysure buys aggregator

The provider to the over-50s market has acquired a controlling stake in a price comparison website.

Staysure has purchased a majority stake in Eclipse Financial Holdings which owns aggregator PayingTooMuch.

The broker indicated in a statement, which is effective from this month (November 2019), that it plans to enter the price comparison market delivering competitive products and services to the ever-growing number of over 50s in the UK.

The partnership, Staysure said, will result in the broker increasing its group customer base to over two million.

Leadership

The PayingTooMuch brand, which offers a range of insurance products, including travel, car, home, life and health cover will continue to be managed as a standalone business under the leadership of managing director, Michael Ward.

According to Staysure Tangmere-based PayingTooMuch began trading in July 2011 and will reach £10m in gross written premiums (including IPT) in 2019.

It is not the first time a broker has had ownership of an aggregator. BGL Group also owns Compare the Market.

Ryan Howsam, Staysure’s chairman, said: “This deal strengthens our position as the market leader. Staying as a standalone brand, PayingTooMuch has the opportunity to capture markets which we don’t currently operate in and we’re extremely excited to be working with Mike and his team to help them grow and expand with us.”

Expertise

Michael Ward, managing director of PayingTooMuch, added, “We are very pleased to be joining the Staysure family, with our combined knowledge and expertise we have a great future ahead.

“My team have worked hard to grow the PayingTooMuch.com brand and are now looking forward to evolving it further in this great partnership that our customers will benefit from.”

The deal follows Staysure’s 2017 buy of rival travel broker Avanti.

Existing PayingTooMuch policies remain unchanged and insurance representatives will be contacting all customers ahead of their annual policy expiry dates.

A Staysure spokesperson explained: “Eclipse is the regulated entity and PayingTooMuch is the trading brand. They operate as a price comparison site with a panel of products for customers to choose from and are run in much the same way as brands such as Compare The Market whose intermediary are a Ltd company.

“PayingTooMuch will continue to operate as a standalone brand and we won’t be converting any of their customer’s policies into Staysure policies.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.