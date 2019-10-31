Zego reveals ambitious growth plans

InsurTech Futures: Start-up broker's CEO, Sten Saar, discusses expanding the team, developing products and the possibility of making acquisitions.

Start-up broker Zego is targeting expansion both in the UK and across Europe, according to co-founder and chief executive, Sten Saar.

Speaking to Insurance Age Saar detailed the InsurTech start-up’s plans for the future, stating: “In 2020 we will be increasing the team again, at the same pace that we are doing now.

“We will also be expanding numerous European markets and we will adapt the focus and within those markets, grow rapidly.”

He added that currently the firm is hiring someone new every two days. Last June when the broker completed a funding round, raising, $42m (£33.5m), it said that it had plans to double its workforce.

The business is primarily focused on organic growth, but Saar did not rule out making acquisitions in the future, adding: “All options are on the table.”

Zego currently has operations in the UK, Ireland, Spain, France and Belgium and it is now looking at expanding across other European territories.

“But as we continue to expand, a new funding round may not be far-off,” Saar continued.

Offering

At the beginning of April, Zego partnered with WeFlex to offer cover to the car leasing firm, which provides vehicles to platforms such as Uber.

In reference to products Saar detailed: “We are heavily focused on the new mobility space at the moment and we don’t necessarily see that changing over the coming months, we want to be growing these products more than just launching new products.”

Zego launched in 2016, with the aim to challenge the traditional forms of insurance. It specialises in providing insurance for the sharing economy.

In May 2018, the broker launched a 30-day private hire product in response to unrated Danish provider Alpha Insurance’s bankruptcy. The policy was created and launched in under 48 hours.

Health

The CEO also noted that for over a year and a half the firm has offered its employees access to mental health counselling.

“It has proved to be really popular and people are really kind of embracing it. In general companies are talking about mental health but it’s still a bit of a taboo, or sounds like a weakness, whereas we try to openly talk about it.”

He continued: “It is a heavily male dominated industry and the whole ‘men don’t cry and everyone needs to be strong’ mentality still exists.

“I think that’s why there is this kind of perception there, but I do not know a person, no matter how senior they are, who does not have issues to work through.”

