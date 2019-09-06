Top 50 2019 - £100m-£149.99m
Complete Cover Group Limited & Hyperformance • Granite Group (Acorn Insurance & Financial Services) • Markerstudy Group – Retail and Affinity • Vantage Holdings
Complete Cover Group & Hyperformance
Elmbrook House, 18-19 Station Rd, Sunbury on Thames, TW16 6SU
Website: www.completecovergroup.com, www.insureyourmotor.com
Contact: Jonathan Braithwaite
MD: Shaun Hooper
Chairman: Alan Maynard
Tel: 0208 939 3056
Email: [email protected]
Parent company: Key Topco
Main location: Sunbury on Thames – sales and HQ; Cwmbran – customer service.
Additional branches: Gibraltar
Staff numbers: Total 450, personal lines only 450.
Major specialisms: Non-standard private motor, commercial vehicle and private hire.
Major trading subsidiaries: As above plus Mulsanne Insurance Company (Gibraltar-based underwriter) and Key Claims & Administration Services.
What we are: Specialists in non-standard UK motor broking and underwriting.
Vision/background: To continue to be a leading provider of non-standard motor insurance in the UK. We aim to deliver exceptional levels of customer service and deliver great underwriting results for our insurance partners
Granite Group (Acorn Insurance & Financial Services)
98 Liverpool Road, Formby, Merseyside L37 6BS
Website: www.acorninsure.co.uk
Contact: Kyle Tyrrell
MD: Alan Keating
Chairman: Steve Ashton
Tel: 01704 270027
Main location: Liverpool
Additional branches: London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds.
Staff numbers: 810
Major specialisms: Taxi, non-standard private car.
Major trading subsidiaries: Acorn Insurance & Financial Services, Granite Finance, Prospect Legal.
Acquisitions in the last two years: IT Developers.
What we are: The Granite Group is one of UK’s number leading providers for specialist motor insurance.
Vision/background: The Granite Group is the home of specialist and niche insurance.
Markerstudy Group – Retail and Affinity
Markerstudy House, 45 Westerham Road, Bessels Green, Sevenoaks, Kent, TN13 2QB
Website: www.markerstudy.com
Contact: Ross Barrington, managing director of retail & affinity for Markerstudy Group.
Group CEO: Kevin Spencer
Tel: 07557565628
Email: [email protected]
Parent company: Markerstudy Holdings
Main location: Portsmouth
Additional branches: Six
Staff numbers: 800
Major specialisms: We specialise in covering the following risks: commercial, commercial vehicle, motor trader, taxi, prestige and classic private car, home, travel, motorhome, young drivers, high performance, imported, modified vehicles, mobile catering and convicted drivers.
Major trading subsidiaries: The Insurance Factory, The Insurance Shop, Insurance Choice, Mobilers, Equesure, Lancaster Insurance Services, Masterquote, Gadget Cover, Paws & Claws, Purely Pets, Go Get It, Supercover, Zenith Direct, Zenith Van, Geoffrey Insurance Services.
Acquisitions in the last two years: Smart Driver Club Insurance
What we are: A multi-sited personal lines and commercial insurance intermediary.
Vision/background: Part of the Markerstudy Group of Companies, the retail and affinity division is dedicated to offering product choice coupled with excellent customer service. Our group investment in InsurTech enables us to respond agilely to market challenges and embrace new business opportunities.
Vantage Holdings
41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT
Website: In development
Contact: John Collyear, CEO
Tel: 020 7655 8046
Email: [email protected]
Main location: London, Redditch and Brentwood.
Staff numbers: 380
Major specialisms: Non-standard motor, classic car and collections, outdoor leisure vehicles, motor trade, tour operators liability.
Major trading subsidiaries: Fresh Insurance, Vantage Insurance Services, Maybury James and First Underwriting, formally Xpekt.
Acquisitions in the last two years: Fresh Insurance, Maybury James and First Underwriting, formally Xpekt.
What we are: A group of specialist and non-standard insurance businesses.
Vision/background: To create one of the UK’s leading specialist insurance brokers through organic growth and targeted acquisition.
