Headline makers - July 2019

The hottest stories from June on www.insuranceage.co.uk

Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance to go into run-off

The group will focus instead on Lloyd’s business through its syndicates as the move places a small number of roles at risk of redundancy. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4058516

GRP-owned Sagars buys Thomas Cook

Thomas Sagar Insurances has bought Thomas Cook & Son Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum. The deal is the broker’s first since it became part of GRP last year. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4052286

Boris Johnson’s Biba pay revealed

Tory leadership hopeful was a keynote speaker at the 2019 Biba Conference in May. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4032516

Brokers sceptical of Aviva’s new direction

The insurer is separating its life and general insurance businesses, as well as targeting 1,800 redundancies and a £300m reduction in annual expenses by 2022. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4040161

Lloyd’s suspends employee for “inappropriate comments”

Chief executive John Neal revealed an employee had been suspended for one month following booze-fuelled inappropriate comments made on a business trip as the market strives to crackdown on behaviour amid reports of a sexist culture at the organisation. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4064841

Tech highlights

Uber has partnered with digital managing general agent Inshur to offer insurance services to its drivers. Risks and prices are calculated using data collected from Uber. Drivers can log in using their Uber ID, scan their licences, select a policy, and pay for it – all within the Inshur app. (www.insuranceage.co.uk/4022171)

Insurtech UK and the Department for International Trade have signed a joint statement of intent. The organisations plan to collaborate on a series of initiatives to help the UK InsurTech community. Several workstreams aimed at promoting InsurTech domestically and internationally were unveiled on 12 June in a speech by Graham Stuart MP at the Insurtech UK Summer Reception. (www.insuranceage.co.uk/4047226)

London-based InsurTech broker Zego has raised $42m (£33.5m) in what it said was one of the largest funding rounds for a European start-up. The money will be used to fund its expansion across Europe, as well as building on its current operations in the UK, Ireland and Spain. The investment round was led by Target Global, an investment firm specialising in the FinTech and mobility space. (www.insuranceage.co.uk/4054721)

To get involved with the InsurTech Futures campaign, contact news editor Ida Axling at [email protected]

Soundbites

“Such allegations, if proven, where they speak to personal integrity, could impact our view of the fitness and properness of individuals in our senior managers regime.”

Anna Sweeney, director of supervision at the Bank of England, discusses reports of harassment at Lloyd’s

“When I looked at all of the candidates, I just felt that he had the best experience. He’s obviously got experience in government. I think more important was that he also had the experience running London.”

Craig Tracey MP, a former broker, backs Boris Johnson’s campaign for Prime Minister

“It’s quite interesting that they’re going for a cost-cutting point of view again, especially when they’ve been driving the message that ‘we’re in it for brokers’. It seems quite a large swing.”

Suzy Middleton, director of SEIB Insurance, discusses Aviva’s reorganisation plans