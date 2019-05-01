Opinion: Jamie Marchant on the dangers of dual pricing

The backlash against dual pricing might finally be gaining momentum, says Jamie Marchant

During my time at Groupama we sponsored a quarterly sentiment survey for this very publication. Brokers across the UK were polled for views on key industry topics. Concerns with market pricing appeared often. But the related issue that generated heaviest criticism was insurers’ dual pricing.

Wind forward six years and we have moved from broker unrest in the trade press to national media and consumer campaigns that undermine customer confidence and demolish trust in the industry.

If this were not enough, the regulator is pursuing a root and branch investigation of insurance pricing following a ‘super-complaint’ from Citizens Advice.

How has this happened? All those years ago, brokers signposted a need for change but little or no action was taken to correct a practice regarded as manipulative, unethical and unfair.

And alarm bells should have been ringing in 2015 when the Financial Conduct Authority highlighted that clients who renewed home insurance over five years with the same company paid on average 70% more than new customers.

The 2018 British Insurance Brokers’ Association and Association of British Insurers code of practice was, perhaps, a small step in the right direction but clearly too little too late, especially as it implicitly supports a continuation of dual pricing.

Let’s be clear, the practice is loathed. Chartered Insurance Institute research demonstrated a clear link between ‘corrosive’ dual pricing and lack of trust in the profession, while according to Aviva, 82% of customers believe it’s unfair to charge existing policyholders more than new clients.

The ‘loyalty tax’ on home insurance is estimated at around £40m by one price comparison provider and Citizen’s Advice asserts that 100% of profits from the cover are generated only by loyal customers, who pay more.

I’ve been despairing that no one was prepared to step up and make a change that customers crave. So it’s been heartening to see that some players are at last responding

Customers want to be appreciated for their loyalty, not punished. Should we still be seeing examples where vulnerable, sometimes sick and elderly customers, are being penalised?

Strange logic

Personally, I’ve never understood the wisdom or logic for dual pricing. Aside from being divisive for customers, it’s expensive, it churns insurers’ portfolios and it decimates customer value.

Why pay to target customers at unprofitable rates, only to jack premiums at renewal and encourage leaving shortly after? Dual pricing promotes switching on price and this is surely a fool’s errand, especially when new customers are sold low-cost, stripped down covers that can disappoint when a claim occurs.

Retaining good customers makes for good business. Yet somewhere along the way, underwriters appear to have lost the plot with a seeming obsession with meeting targets, irrespective of how it impacts their customers. One industry wag likened dual pricing to crack cocaine and I agree. It’s unhealthy and exploitative.

Yet market participants still seem intent on continuation. ‘Everybody’s doing it… and we can’t afford not to,’ they say. Even though it’s clearly not working. It was during the last century when some personal lines made any real money.

I’ve been despairing that no one was prepared to step up and make a change that customers crave. So it’s been heartening to see that some players are at last responding.

Aviva has its ‘Aviva Plus’ concept, a subscription based offering aiming to equalise premiums for new and renewal business and Saga has promised to ‘break the mould’ with three year products for motor and home customers. In tests, apparently over 60% of customers opted for this new proposition.

It’s a start and a sensible one. It’s interesting too, that these products do not appear on comparison sites, with insurers looking to reward loyalty direct.

Will this trickle become a flood? Let’s hope so, because the regulator is in no mood for half-hearted remedies.

Perhaps data hungry, personalised pricing will offer a longer term solution if ethical concerns can be addressed. But whatever the future holds, other competitors must put on their thinking caps, because the alternative to market led solutions might be far less palatable and much more intrusive.

Jamie Marchant is a fellow of the CII and a chartered insurer. Until 2012, he was marketing & communications director at Groupama Insurances.