Instant Underwriting launches liability scheme

The cover is available wholesale to brokers through a portal developed by SchemeServe.

Instant Underwriting, which is a Lloyd’s coverholder, has developed a wholesale liability scheme aimed at tradesmen, premises-based businesses and land owners.

The product is available on a platform developed by tech provider SchemeServe.

According to the SchemeServe the cover combines public and product liability as standard with optional extensions for employers’ liability and tools cover.

Portal

The new combined liability product is available through Instant Underwriting’s online underwriting portal in addition to the retail, leisure, commercial combined and property owners’ products launched last year.

All of the products and the platform have been developed by SchemeServe.

Turul Brown, managing director, Instant Underwriting, commented: “We are delighted to extend our portfolio of specialist schemes. We’re very proud of our growth and the positive feedback from our brokers; it means we are delivering on our mission to put the user experience as our first priority.”

John Price, COO of SchemeServe added: “We’re delighted to help Instant Underwriting successfully bring new schemes to market. We’ve been working closely with them to design and build the platform and deliver training.

“Although we can operate remotely, in this case our Scheme Tailors (developers) have worked on site with them to get under the skin of their needs and deliver a truly personal bespoke service.”

