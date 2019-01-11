Shuker and Barton reveal details of deal

Shuker’s A-Plan has taken on the personal lines business for Jelf and Barton explains that moving the business to call-centre focused broker would have been a “retrograde step”.

Jelf’s deal with A-Plan for it to distribute community personal lines business has been discussed in detail by architects Phil Barton, Jelf CEO, and Carl Shuker, A-Plan CEO.

The distribution agreement will see Jelf passing on the majority of its personal lines business to A-Plan.

Scotland

The agreement does not affect Jelf’s Scottish operations comprising Clark Thomson, which it bought in 2018, or CIS which was acquired by Marsh in 2014 and became part of Jelf following the sale to Marsh.

Both Barton and Shuker believe that, due to the changing nature of the personal lines market, deals of this type will become more commonplace in the future.

Barton explained: “We had to recognise that the personal lines market is very different to the space we normally operate in. Trying to be all things to all men, even with our position and scale in the SME space, just isn’t feasible.

“Personal lines was centred on just over half a dozen offices but if we worked with A-Plan we’d effectively have more than 90 offices.”

He continued: “The two markets are diverging quite considerably in their key drivers, tech and scale whereas there are more bespoke solutions coming into commercial. Sometimes good strategy is deciding what not to do.”

Private client

Jelf elected to keep a firm hold of its high net worth operation which Barton suggested is ripe for growth.

He said: “The area where we will continue to deliver and grow, and we are committed to growing it, is our private client business.

“We’ve recently appointed Paul Emery from Zurich as head of private client. He was the MD of Navigators & General in Zurich. That’s an indication of our commitment to the private client advice led business.”

According to Barton the personal lines part of Jelf that has transferred is “relatively small” and no more that 4% of the business. Its private client division has broadly £6m of revenue and he expected double-digit growth.

Naturally Jelf undertook some detailed analysis of personal lines players ahead of the deal.

Barton explained that Jelf mapped the offices of potential personal lines partners and the geographical analysis showed that the overlap between A-Plan and Jelf was “far superior” to anything else.

Overlap

Shuker commented: “A large proportion of the business was based in the Midlands – the old Clarke Roxburgh book – so there was a big overlap there. And we knew the business really well and had lots of conversations about the way we could make it fit.

“It really cements us as one of the leading personal lines brokers in the UK.”

The business now has nearly 800,000 live policies and is continuing to grow.

“We really placed our flag in the personal lines ground. It means we can have meaningful discussions with insurers and get the right deals for our clients and make sure they get the service they deserve,” Shuker outlined.

A key part of the decision to work together was A-Plan’s community focus.

“The driver for doing this is we think that A-Plan are better positioned as a community,” Barton commented.

He added: “Taking our personal lines clients and placing them in a call centre would have been seen as a retrograde step.”

Strategic

As it explored strategy around personal lines Jelf, Barton stated, did not consider buying a personal lines broker in order to achieve its aims.

This is despite a number of high profile personal lines transactions taking place in recent years. Most recently Ardonagh Group acquired Swinton for £165m a move that followed its owner’s purchases of Autonet and Carole Nash. In addition Fresh Insurance joined the Vantage stable in 2018.

“Historically we’ve not been in the market to acquire personal lines business. We’ve built it up as a byproduct of commercial lines. We almost inadvertently created a not insubstantial but sub-scale business.

“I think you need scale in personal lines and we were never going to acquire to create that scale as it was not consistent with our strategy,” he explained.

Asked if there were any reciprocity with regard to commercial business being directed to Jelf, Shuker explained: “As a business we have a micro SME proposition for our clients. What we don’t do is play in areas we don’t understand and that is where we would look to pass business on to Jelf.”

Barton added: “But with any relationship you take it in stages.

“Because of the forward looking distribution agreement we have teams reviewing progress. On the agenda will be what other opportunities there are. But the best relationships are not hatched overnight.”

Long-term

The initial deal is set to run for seven years and it will be reviewed periodically but Shuker reiterated that A-Plan is a “long-term player”.

Of the model itself Barton repeated his prediction that more brokers will look into it in future.

“Trying to be all things to all people is impossible in the complex world.”

Shuker chimed in: “Especially when you consider the competitive and regulatory environment. Personal lines is price-focused.”

The A-Plan CEO also addressed the broker’s almost unique position in the market.

“We always ploughed a steady furrow in PL and have been very clear about our proposition. We’ve seen things go on around us such as the perceived commoditisation of motor and home – I say perceived because it isn’t a commodity product at all – but for the consumer everything in centred on price,” Shuker explained.

“We’re seeing people move from price as the main focus to value.”

He concluded: “We’re nearly the last people on the High Street but it is a great place to be because we win business and when we win it we keep it.”

