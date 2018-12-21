Predictions for 2019 with Steve White and Graham Boffey

The experts share their views on SM&CR as well as diversity and inclusion.

Steve White is Biba’s chief executive officer





Senior Managers & Certification Regime

The incoming Senior Managers & Certification Regime (SM&CR) will cause firms to spend time naval-gazing for what most will perceive as little value.

No doubt some firms will leave it until the 11th hour to engage but the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) members should have enough info at hand to get ahead of the game.



Technology

Technological advances will continue to quicken, with more use of machine learning appearing, especially in certain claims areas.



Biba conference

I’m hoping to meet with many members at the Biba conference in May 2019, which I predict will be my personal highlight of the year - with a first class keynote speaker and seminar programme, an exhibition hall packed to the rafters and more networking opportunities than you can shake a stick at!







Graham Boffey, UK distribution director at Zurich





Culture change

Diversity and Inclusion is now a real strategic item on board agendas, this trend is only going to accelerate in 2019.

Both brokers and insurers in the industry realise it is not only the right thing to do but essential if we are to remain relevant.



Zurich, together with Lloyd’s, spearheaded the launch of Inclusive Behaviours Pledge in 2018 with an aim to influence behaviours and to create a more inclusive working environment across the insurance industry.

The Pledge has now over 100 signatories and I am sure that number will continue to grow.



Some companies may be more vocal about their diversity and inclusion strategies than others. We have always believed that the sum is greater than the parts.

We all need to work together, within the insurance industry as well as across sectors, to create a truly diverse and inclusive world – a modern one with a modern approach where there are equal opportunities for everyone whatever your background.

It’s more important than ever.



Regional focus

What we do for brokers is ultimately what our customers need – and our part is making sure that brokers can quickly and easily build insurance around their needs.

Brokers want simplicity, and ease of access to experts and decision-making in order to quickly and flexibly match our products to customer requirements.



Zurich’s refresh of its SME offering and launch of a dedicated centre through the first half of 2019 reflects the importance of the regional broker in a sector that still sees frequent and significant acquisition activity.



Zurich’s partnership with InsurTech start-up Broker Insights is another good example of the industry using technology evolving to help brokers help customers better.



Innovation

‘Innovation’ has become a bit of a buzzword in the last couple of years but it’s always been part of our world.



I believe 2019 will see the industry adopt capability rather than be fundamentally ‘disrupted’ as is often touted.



We’ll see our propositions evolve to encompass the connected world, services blending with traditional product - Zurich’s award winning claims offering is superbly placed to succeed in a world where trust is still paramount.

Paying 99% of claims is a big deal - in both analogue and digital worlds!