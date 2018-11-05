Top 100 2018 - £50m - £74.99m

Brokerbility Holdings • Bridge Insurance Brokers • Clark Thomson • James Hallam • Kelliher Insurance Group • Lorica Insurance Brokers • Sutton Winson • Tysers • Thomas Carroll Group • T L Dallas Group • W Denis Insurance Group • Wrightsure

Brokerbility Holdings

AGM House, 3 Barton Close, Grove Park, Enderby Leicester LE19 1SJ

Website: www.bhibinsurance.co.uk; www.churchillins.co.uk; www.brokerbility.co.uk

Contact name: Ajay Mistry.

Brokerbility Holdings’ Ashwin Mistry

MD/chairman: Ashwin Mistry.

Tel: 0330 024 06 06

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@bhibinsurance, @Brokerbility_BB

Percentage amount of commercial business: 92%

Main location: Leicester

Additional branches: Northampton, Maidstone, North London.

Staff numbers (total): 146

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 75 (BHIB & Churchill including SME-broking), 10 (claims), seven (private clients HNW), seven (employee benefits), (balance are non-trading staff).

Major specialisms: Contracting and manufacturing; welfare; transport and logistics; professions; private clients; employee benefits; SME; charities; local councils.

Major trading subsidiaries: BHIB Insurance Brokers Limited, Churchill Insurance Consultants Limited.

Acquisitions in past two years: We acquired four major sectors from the Aon Affinity (SME) business – local councils, charities, media & entertainment and optometrists.

What we are: The biggest independent insurance broker in the Midlands.

Vision/background: Our vision is to be the broker of choice for all clients. We champion and give a voice to the professional, independent broker through the Brokerbility Network. This is a network of circa-30 like-minded, professional, independent brokers across the country and collectively we place in excess of £500m premium into the insurance market. The company was founded over 40 years ago. The trading arm is an amalgamation of the original company Brett & Randall, and acquisitions O’Connor & Company Insurance Brokers and Fehnert Insurance plc. In 2013, the trading company was renamed BHIB (Brokerbility Holdings Insurance Brokers). More recently, in 2015, BHL acquired Churchill Insurance Consultants which is a specialist professional indemnity North London-based insurance broker.

Owner: Ashwin Mistry.

Bridge Insurance Brokers

Cobac House, 14-16 Charlotte Street, Manchester M1 4FL

Website: www.bridgeinsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Roger Potts.

MD/chairman: Roger Potts.

Tel: 0161 236 6969

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@Bridge_Tweets_

Percentage amount of commercial business: 98%

Main location: Manchester

Additional branches: London

Staff numbers (total): 100

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 98

Major specialisms: Real estate, corporate, international & global, specialist risks, schemes.

Major trading subsidiaries: Bridge Insurance Brokers Ltd.

What we are: We are a leading independent corporate insurance broker, delivering bespoke non-conventional insurance solutions to a broad spectrum of clients from those engaged in hazardous activities through to insurance schemes for professions and trades.

Vision/background: Our vision and mission are both very clear and client-focused. Bridge vision: to be the corporate insurance broker of choice, valued for our technical excellence, high quality of client service, professionalism and commercial awareness. Bridge mission: to protect and enhance our clients’ interests through our professionalism, quality, integrity and innovation.

Clark Thomson

24 Whitefriars St, Perth PH1 1PP

James Hallam

5 Lloyds Avenue, London EC3N 3AE

Website: www.jameshallam.co.uk

Contact name: Jackie Knight, marketing and media manager.

MD/chairman: Paul Anscombe, CEO.

Tel: 020 7977 7888

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@JamesHallamUK

Percentage amount of commercial business: 90%

Main location: London

Additional branches: Seven

Staff numbers (total): 141

Major specialisms: Hospitality and leisure, ProMed, travel, estates and high net worth household and motor, credit and marine, real estate, professional risks, sport, healthcare and protection.

Acquisitions in past two years: Annandale Insurance Brokers, Westscott Insurance Brokers, MRC Insurance, Complete Insurance Solutions, Total Insurance Services, Rupert Burgoyne, Everard Insurance Brokers.

What we are: James Hallam is a privately owned independent insurance broker and risk manager with locations across the UK. James Hallam is owned by Seventeen Group Limited which has been involved in the insurance sector since 1982. We are chartered insurance brokers and Lloyds brokers.

Vision/background: James Hallam is a truly independent broker and is committed to remaining so. Over 50% of our business is in specialist products and sectors and we plan to grow this percentage over the medium term.

Owner: Seventeen Group.

Kelliher Insurance Group

John Stow House, 18 Bevis Marks, London EC3A 7JB

Website: www.kelliherinsurancegroup.co.uk

Kelliher CEO Imogen Coggan

Contact name: Imogen Coggan.

MD/chairman: Imogen Coggan (CEO)/

Mike Coulbert (Chairman)

Tel: 020 7623 4957

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@kerrylondonltd

Percentage amount of commercial business: 98%

Main location: London

Additional branches: Watford, Isleworth, Godalming.

Staff numbers (total): 155

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): As above.

Major specialisms: Construction, sport, leisure, manufacturing, retail, wholesale, property, tradesman, self-build.

Major trading subsidiaries: Kerry London Limited, Kerry London Underwriting, Trade Direct Insurance, SelfBuild Insurance.

What we are: An independent broker comprised of four major trading entities that provide a complementary and comprehensive range of commercial insurance through a portfolio of established trading brands.

Vision/background: To be recognised and respected throughout the industry by insurers, competitors and employees as the insurance broker that delivers. The Kelliher Insurance Group ethos is defined by our mantra “Delivering on our promises”. It represents the core values of honesty, integrity and professionalism that drive everything we do and the way we do it.

Owner: Joe Kelliher.

Lorica Insurance Brokers

Hemel One, Boundary Way, Hemel Hempstead HP2 7YU

Website: www.loricainsurance.com

Contact name: Carlo Marelli, joint CEO.

Tel: 0333 400 0703

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@loricabrokers

Percentage amount of commercial business: 97%

Main location: London

Additional branches: Eight

Staff numbers (total): 108

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 90

Major specialisms: Property, leisure, technology and cyber.

What we are: Insurance brokers and risk managers.

Vision/background: Following nine years of building a profitable and viable insurance brokerage, LIB sold to PIB on 1 March 2018. The sale will allow our continued growth.

Owner: PIB.

Sutton Winson

St James House, Grosvenor Road, Twickenham TW1 4AJ

Website: www.suttonwinson.com Contact name: Janette Fone.

MD: David Thomson.

Tel: 0330 008 5555

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@SuttonWinsonLtd

Percentage amount of commercial business: 66%

Main location: Twickenham

Additional branches: Burgess Hill

Staff numbers (total): 130

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 62 including part timers.

Major specialisms: Corporate and employee benefits.

Major trading subsidiaries: Sutton Winson Consultancy Services Limited.

What we are: We specialise in SME and corporate insurance, commercial schemes, risk management, healthcare, trade credit, employee benefits and private clients. Being part of a global broker network, UNiBA, enables us to service multinational clients in 130 countries. We are also a founding member of the UNA Alliance, which combines the wisdom and buying power of 13 of the UK’s most respected privately-owned brokers.

Vision/background: Our aim is for our customers to become our best advocates, to be highly respected by our chosen business partners and to employ people who are passionate, think differently, and will contribute towards making Sutton Winson a great place to work. We hold chartered broker and gold standard Investors in People accreditation.

Owner: Sutton Group Holdings Limited and some executive directors.

Tysers

Beaufort House, 15 St Botolph St, London EC3A 7EE

Thomas, Carroll Group

Pendragon House, Crescent Road, Caerphilly CF83 1XX

Website: www.thomascarroll.co.uk Contact name: Gareth Cotty.

MD/chairman: Rhys Thomas.

Tel: 02920 887733

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@thomascarrollgp

Percentage amount of commercial business: 90% (31/12/2017)

Main location: Caerphilly

Additional branches: Swansea, Newport, London, Hereford, Haverfordwest.

Staff numbers (total): 104 (31/12/2017)

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 89 (31/12/2017)

Major specialisms: Real estate, legal indemnities.

Acquisitions in past two years: Monmouthshire Insurance Services.

What we are: The leading independent insurance brokers and risk managers in Wales.

Vision/background: Trading through 45 years, our chartered business is all about giving our clients best advice and helping our people achieve their career aspirations. Our brand values derive from the way we do business and how we relate to our colleagues and clients: a voice you can trust; a passion for business, a partner for life; an eye on the future; a stage to thrive. Our long term vision is to double in size over the next 10 years.

Owner: Independently owned by private shareholding board.

T L Dallas Group

Dallas House, Low Moor, Bradford BD12 0HF

Website: www.tldallas.com

Contact name: Mike Martin.

MD/chairman: Polly Staveley.

Tel: 01274 465500

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@TLDallasGroup

Percentage amount of commercial business: 83%

Main location: Bradford

Additional branches: Belfast, Edinburgh, Falkirk, Glasgow, Honley, Lerwick, London, Stockport and West Byfleet.

Staff numbers (total): 121

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 98

Major specialisms: Property owners, motor trade/SDH, construction/plant & trade credit insurance.

Major trading subsidiaries: T L Dallas & Co Ltd, T L Dallas (City) Ltd, T L Dallas (Scotland) Ltd, T L Dallas (NI) Ltd.

What we are: Well established independent commercial insurance brokers with connected high net worth private clients. Member of UNA Alliance.

Vision/background: Our business has expanded profitably by attracting individuals and teams that share our philosophy: independence, high quality professional services and traditional values. UNA Alliance membership means stronger insurer relationships, allows us sit round the table with like minded colleagues and enhances our proposition to our clients and our people.

Owner: Privately owned.

W Denis is based in Leeds

W Denis Insurance Group

86 Kirkstall Road, Leeds LS3 1LQ

Website: www.wdenis.co.uk

Contact name: Paul Johnson.

MD/chairman: Simon Thew.

Tel: 0113 2439812

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 95%

Main location: Leeds

Additional branches: London

Staff numbers (total): 75

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 72

Major specialisms: Manufacturing, construction, international, life science, technology, sports & leisure, trade credit, contingency, reinsurance, PMI.

Major trading subsidiaries: W Denis Insurance Brokers, W Denis Credit Risks, W Denis Direct.

What we are: Wholly independent corporate insurance broker with a rapidly expanding international division.

Vision/background: We are a well-established corporate insurance broker involved in a broad spectrum of specialist sectors. We continue to provide a quality service concentrating on innovative solutions.

Owner: 100% management owned.

Wrightsure

799 London Road, West Thurrock, Essex RM20 3LH

Website: www.wrightsure.com

Contact name: Ron Powell.

MD/chairman: Ron Powell.

Tel: 01435 869 005

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 99%

Main location: West Thurrock

Additional branches: Six

Staff numbers (total): 90

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 89

Major specialisms: Passenger transport, haulage, theatre.

What we are: Privately owned independent specialist broker.

Vision/background: To build on our strong history of 40 years trading, providing professional, independent and personal service to our customers.