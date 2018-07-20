SEIB looking for more deals after Equicover book buy

Broker added £250,000 of GWP to portfolio.

SEIB is “open for opportunities” in buying books of business or whole firms, commercial director Suzy Middleton has confirmed to Insurance Age.

The broker, as reported by sister title Post, snapped up a £250,000 gross written premium book of predominantly horse-related insurance policies from Equicover this June.

According to Middleton the deal was a “prime example” of one that fitted the specialist broker’s criteria.

“The proprietors of the business approached us to say they did not want to continue with the book any further as they were both retiring,” Middleton said.

“They wanted it to go to a good service equine specialist.”

Conversations

She explained that the South Ockendon-based firm was looking at further portfolio or schemes purchases as well as buying whole companies.

“We are identifying competitors where we can take on their books and it can be absorbed into our business and larger organisations where we would keep the staff and the brand as we did with Lansdown.”

Adding: “We’ve always got conversations going – watch this space.”

Organic

Outside of acquisitions Middleton revealed that the firm was having ongoing success in growing organically as it did in 2017.

“We are ahead of the game this year and are looking for good organic growth,” she concluded.

“Business is keeping us very, very busy.”

