“No excuse” for renewal transparency failings

Brokers urged to heed the latest “shot across the bows” from the FCA.

Compliance experts have echoed the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) warning on transparency rules when issuing renewal premiums.

Yesterday (3 April) the FCA slammed failings in the market as “simply unacceptable” and stressed that it will continue to take action on the issue.

The rules requiring firms to show the premium a customer paid last year clearly alongside the proposed renewal premium came into force in April 2017.

It needs to come with a “prominent, clear and straightforward message” to encourage customers to shop around.

Laziness

Branko Bjelobaba, founder of Branko Ltd, said ongoing failings in the market were in part due to “laziness, inertia and a lack of willingness to spend money” on advice.

“I’ve been in compliance for 20 years and some brokers think they are going to become compliant through sixth sense or osmosis,” he commented.

He noted that the renewal transparency rules were relatively straightforward, that there was no excuse for those who failed to follow them and that firms would ultimately get caught.

“This is really serious and fundamental – you are in the club and you need to abide by the rules.”

He urged all brokers to act honestly, fairly and professionally in the best interest of customers.

“No customer wants to pay over the odds – why pay rip off prices?” he asked.

Excuse

Ann Peel, technical consultant for Insurance Compliance Services, flagged that the brokers she dealt with had taken the concerns on board delivering a professional approach and putting customers’ interests first.

However she accepted that in the wider market there were still intermediaries who were yet to be fully compliant.

She pointed out that the system changes needed had been a complicated hurdle but stressed that too much time had passed for this to be used as a reason.

“This [the FCA warning] is a shot across the bows for sure and if anyone hasn’t really addressed this as an issue they need to do it straight away.

“They have had a year already to put the systems in place and there is no excuse.”

Half-hearted

Meanwhile, Mike Cranny compliance consultancy – director at Create Solutions, said that those brokers still failing were doing so because they “didn’t want to do it” in the first place and had addressed the process in a “half-hearted manner”.

In his opinion those brokers would be better off embracing the changes.

“Some have done it in a reluctant manner and have tried to reduce the impact,” he revealed. “They shouldn’t be doing that as a decent broker has nothing to fear.”

In particular he pinpointed misunderstandings around the word “prominence”.

“It means unlikely to be missed by an average person,” he summed up.

“Disclosing last year’s premium isn’t sufficient.”

Disrespectful

Cranny reported that the mindset should be one of putting the notice on the first page so it is seen “when you open the envelope not on the third page down”.

And he warned that those who were still to deliver the regulations in full “will get caught”.

Concluding: “It comes down to making the notice clear and transparent.

“Fudging the document and hiding it away is disrespectful.”

