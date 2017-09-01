Top 50 2017 - Insurer perspective

Stand out from the crowd: Brokers need to differentiate to compete with the competition in personal lines, writes David Skinn

A strong, independent broker sector is essential for the personal lines insurance market, bringing benefits to both consumers and insurers. But, with brokers facing a number of challenges, keeping the customer at the heart of their business is key to future success.

These challenges grow out of changes in insurance purchasing trends. As well as the growth of direct players, the digital agenda means that customers’ expectations are changing and many now choose when and how they buy insurance.

To compete in this market, brokers need to be able to differentiate their offering from those of the direct and affinity players. This can be achieved in a variety of ways, but in each case it requires a deep understanding of their customers’ needs and a willingness to constantly review and reinvent their business model.

Advice advantage

Whether a slick digital operation or one still rooted in face-to-face meetings with customers, advice is the area where brokers can really stand out from the direct players. Although simple products can be sold direct to consumers, where there is greater complexity, advice becomes increasingly important.

Without it, there’s a real risk of underinsurance, where people fail to take out the right level of cover or the right lines of insurance. As an example, many people think their contents insurance will cover everything within the home, but this isn’t necessarily the case with cover for valuables such as jewellery and works of art not always included in the policy. Unfortunately, discovering this at the point of a claim can be very distressing.

The mismatch between customer expectations and cover is particularly seen in the high net worth market. There, with a standard policy highly unlikely to meet a client’s needs, a broker can add real value through their understanding and advice.

Prevent, protect and fix

As well as ensuring cover fits the customer’s needs, brokers can also differentiate themselves by offering advice on how to prevent claims. Customers buy insurance to protect themselves financially in the event of a loss. But clearly no one actually wants to have to make a claim in the first place. Prevention really is better than cure.

Connected homes are a great example of this. This technology makes it possible to monitor what’s going on in the home, helping with everything from turning the lights on in the evenings to deter burglars through to detecting a water leak at an early stage.

Brokers need to be able to differentiate their offering from those of the direct and affinity players. This can be achieved in a variety of ways, but in each case it requires a deep understanding of their customers’ needs

Going forward, it’s likely that this type of technology will increasingly be wrapped up within insurance products. This brings together the prevent and protect elements with insurance in place to fix the problem if the worst does happen.

While this approach can help to reduce the likelihood of a claim, brokers can also set themselves apart from the crowd through the advice they offer on insurers’ claims service. Sharing their insight into this can help to bring the insurance promise to life.

The support insurers provide to customers in areas at risk of floods is a good case in point. This can focus on prevention. For instance at Aviva we have many examples of where we have sent claims people to offer advice to customers before the waters even started to rise.

Meeting customer needs

For many brokers, matching customers with the most appropriate cover also involves some influence on product design, with schemes the ultimate example of this.

These can be built through segmentation, where an understanding of their customer base enables them to identify a particular niche, such as generation rent or retirees, or by identifying a specific product, such as motorbikes or cover for a certain housing types – for example, thatched cottages or warehouse apartments.

In both cases, a successful scheme requires a depth of knowledge that is difficult to replicate and this is something often seen among the regional independent brokers in particular. Having this edge protects the broker who developed the scheme and, by giving customers something they can’t access elsewhere, also helps to strengthen the relationship.

Even where schemes are not part of their portfolio, brokers can work with insurers to help simplify products for customers and ensure they fit their needs. In the personal lines market, policy wordings can be complicated, making it difficult for customers to understand the cover they have. By simplifying wordings, there’s greater clarity for customers, bringing benefits to all three parties.

Similarly, this exchange of information can also lead to insurers developing new products that fit the market more appropriately. As an example, earlier this year Aviva launched multi-vehicle cover following broker feedback. This meets customer needs but also delivers value to brokers as a result of the enhanced retention it offers at renewal.

Service standards

Alongside advice and product, service is another area where brokers are able to differentiate themselves. A number of different service models exist in the broker space, but with the direct players flourishing on the back of slick service, brokers must ensure they pay close attention to their customers’ expectations.

Even in today’s virtual world, the traditional face-to-face advice model can still prove incredibly successful for many brokers. However, with customers now expecting round the clock service, it’s increasingly important to complement this with digital solutions.

Importantly, these digital solutions aren’t just about having an online presence. Although a broker can successfully trade personal lines business through an online platform, digital gives them additional ways to interact with customers. Offering a service such as live chat at first notification of loss can enhance the customer experience by providing advice and support at a point when they need it most.

The speed at which technology is advancing means that brokers must also consider how this could shape their business going forward. For instance, using digital solutions makes it easier to communicate with clients outside of the traditional renewal window. Creating a service that is relevant to customers, for example traffic or weather information, can strengthen the relationship by demonstrating you understand their needs and can provide support beyond the insurance contract.

While the more obvious challenges may be around digital and the presence of the direct players, the real threat that brokers face is if they stand still

Time for evolution

While the more obvious challenges may be around digital and the presence of the direct players, the real threat that brokers face is if they stand still. Failing to reinvent themselves in line with changes in customer needs is ultimately what will kill their businesses.

Thankfully, the ability to evolve is one of the characteristics of today’s broker and this is what will help to keep the market vibrant. Brokers will adapt, drawing on their knowledge and understanding of their customer base.

For some it might involve developing more specialist schemes that meet customer needs, while others might move away from competing around single line volume to build multi-product relationships.

For all the focus must include offering services that extend the value of insurance and create a relationship that goes beyond renewal.

Whatever the changes and challenges that lie ahead, continuing to understand their customers’ needs and working with insurers to deliver the products and services that fit their requirements will ensure a bright future for personal lines brokers.

David Skinn is distribution director at Aviva