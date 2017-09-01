Top 50 2017 - £150m - £249.99m
Arthur J. Gallagher / Complete Cover Group - Hyperformance / Eldon Insurance Services / First Central Insurance Management / Markerstudy Group – Retail and Ultimate / Towergate
Arthur J. Gallagher
The Walbrook Building, 25 Walbrook, London EC4N 8AW
Website: www.ajginternational.com/individuals-insurance
Contact name: Simon Pearce, chief operating officer, Small Business & Personal Lines, UK Retail
MD: Martin Oliver, MD of Small Business & Personal Lines, UK Retail
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Company Twitter account: @AJG_Intl
Parent company: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Main locations: Bournemouth, Irvine, Tunbridge Wells and Wakefield.
Additional branches: 25 in total
Staff numbers: Approximately 600
Major specialisms: Household, motor, holiday and second homes, static caravans, non-standard properties.
Major trading subsidiaries: Insure4Retirement, Private Clients, Intasure and Brand Partners.
What we are: Small business and personal lines contains the UK personal lines and private clients distribution division of Arthur J. Gallagher, with a strong track record of delivering a great service to customers and managing successful relationships with brand partners – connecting Gallagher customers by working in close partnership with its UK-wide commercial lines broking business.
Vision/background: To place our customers, people and insurer partners at the centre of everything we do to ensure we continue to devise and deliver tailor-made and cost-effective solutions with a distinctive personal service in all our chosen markets – no matter how specialist our customers’ individual risk needs.
Complete Cover Group / Hyperformance
Elmbrook House, 18-19 Station Road, Sunbury on Thames, Surrey TW16 6SU
Website: www.completecovergroup.com; www.insureyourmotor.com
Contact name: Jonathan Braithwaite
CEO: Sharon Beckett
Chairman: Derek Elliott
Tel: 0208 939 3056
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@completecover
Parent company: Key Topco Limited
Main location: Sunbury on Thames (Complete Cover Group); Cwmbran (InsureYourMotor).
Staff numbers: 500
Major specialisms: Non-standard motor, PC, CV and taxi.
Major trading subsidiaries: Mulsanne Insurance Company Limited (Gib-based underwriter) and Key Claims and Administration Services Limited.
Acquisitions in the last two years: Key Topco Group acquired the business and assets of Service Underwriting Agency Limited in April 2016, to bring a claims handling specialism to the group (Key Claims and Administration Services Limited).
What we are: Specialists in non-standard UK motor broking and underwriting.
Vision/background: To be the leading provider of non-standard motor insurance in the UK. We aim to deliver exceptional levels of customer service and great underwriting results for our insurance partners.
Eldon Insurance Services
Lysander House, Catbrain Lane, Cribbs Causeway, Bristol BS10 7TQ
Website: www.goskippy.com
Contact name: Alison Marshall
MD/Chairman: Liz Bilney
Tel: 01179 726 755
Email: [email protected]
Parent company: ICS Risk Solutions Limited
Main location: Bristol
Staff numbers: 430
What we are: An independent insurance broker set up to bring first class insurance at the most competitive prices.
Vision/background: In three years, our insurance group will deliver sustainable profits by using sophisticated data intelligence to identify new opportunities and provide simple and affordable customer-led products, supported by excellent service and lean processes.
First Central Insurance Management
25-27 Perrymount Road, Central House, Haywards Heath, West Sussex RH16 3TP
Website: www.1stcentralinsurance.com
Contact name: Jo Harrison
CEO: Andy James
Chairman: Mike Leonard
Tel: 0333 043 2044
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account: @1stCENTRAL
Parent company: First Central Group (FCG)
Main location: Haywards Heath
Additional branches: Manchester
Staff numbers: 607 (excluding 1CL)
Major specialisms: Car insurance
What we are: Launched in 2008, 1st Central is rapidly making a name in the world of UK motor insurance as an innovative and agile company, having helped nearly three million UK policyholders save money on their car insurance.
Vision/background: 1st Central is an online car insurer founded by Ken Acott, Pat Tilley, Peter Creed and Mike Leonard. 1st Central has ambitious plans for growth to support its aspiration of being “Best in Class”.
Markerstudy Group – Retail and Ultimate
Markerstudy House, 45 Westerham Road, Bessels Green, Sevenoaks, Kent TN13 2QB
Website: www.markerstudy.com
Contact name: Ross Barrington, managing director of Markerstudy Retail, and Paul Hampshire, managing director of Ultimate Insurance Solutions.
CEO: Kevin Spencer, Markerstudy Group CEO
Tel: 07557 565 628 (Ross Barrington) / 07850 810 133 (Paul Hampshire)
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Parent company: Markerstudy
Holdings Ltd
Main location: Birmingham / Portsmouth
Additional branches: 11
Staff numbers: 800
Major specialisms: We specialise in covering the following risks: commercial, commercial vehicle, motor trader, taxi, prestige and classic private car, home, travel, motorhome, young drivers, high performance, imported, modified vehicles, mobile catering, convicted drivers and pet.
Major trading subsidiaries: The Insurance Factory; The Insurance Shop; Insurance Choice; Distinct Business Insurance; Mobilers; Caterer’s Club; Equesure; Lancaster Insurance Services; Sureterm Direct; The Policy Shop; Distinct Private Clients; AQuote; Masterquote; BDML Connect; Gadget Cover; Lionheart; Drivology; Ultimate Pet Partners; Supercover; REIS.
Acquisitions in the last two years: The Policy Shop (March 2015); REIS (June 2015); Lionheart (August 2015); Drivology (June 2016).
What we are: A multi-sited personal lines and commercial insurance intermediary.
Vision/background: Within the Retail and Ultimate divisions are more than 800 employees, all passionate about delivering excellent customer service. This dedication, coupled with an innovative approach, and differentiated product offerings, enables us to respond to market challenges and embrace new business opportunities. Part of award winning Markerstudy Group, we proudly achieved fourth position in The Sunday Times coveted Top 30 Best Big Companies to Work For list 2017.
Towergate
55 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 3AS
Website: www.towergate.com
MD: Janice Deakin, Insurance Broking CEO
Chairman: John Tiner
Tel: 020 7398 2100
Company Twitter account: @Towergate
Parent company: The Ardonagh Group
Main location: Head office in London, specialist personal lines hubs in five locations across the UK.
Staff numbers: 4,298
Major specialisms: Commercial SME and specialist personal lines including non-standard property, classic car, caravan owners and military personnel.
Major trading subsidiaries: Footman James, insurance4carhire.
Acquisitions in the last two years: Joined with Autonet, Chase Templeton Direct Group and Price Forbes to form The Ardonagh Group in June 2017.
What we are: Towergate Insurance Brokers distributes specialised personal lines products, and more general products aimed at SMEs and larger businesses from over 65 broking offices located across the UK.
Vision/background: We ensure that each customer has the right insurance to meet their individual needs, from caravan owners to care homes to international corporations. Our understanding of the communities we serve, together with our scale and breadth, allows us to work with our insurer partners to deliver the best cover.
