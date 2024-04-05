My Insurance Downtime: Martyn Mathews, SSP Broker

Martyn Mathews, MD of SSP Broker, offers us a window into his life outside of insurance covering 90s house music, an obsession with retro Serie A football shirts and Jack Bauer.

We know people in insurance are among the most dedicated and passionate when it comes to loving where they work. But everyone deserves a bit of downtime, which is where this Insurance Age feature comes in, as we focus on what you do in your spare time.

Screen time

Throw me a three letter acronym. If it involves the CIA, FBI or MI6, I’m a happy man. Easy watching crime drama is my escape and there’s never a shortage of options. I’ve watched all nine series of 24 mul