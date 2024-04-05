My Insurance Downtime: Martyn Mathews, SSP Broker
Martyn Mathews, MD of SSP Broker, offers us a window into his life outside of insurance covering 90s house music, an obsession with retro Serie A football shirts and Jack Bauer.
We know people in insurance are among the most dedicated and passionate when it comes to loving where they work. But everyone deserves a bit of downtime, which is where this Insurance Age feature comes in, as we focus on what you do in your spare time.Screen time
Throw me a three letter acronym. If it involves the CIA, FBI or MI6, I’m a happy man. Easy watching crime drama is my escape and there’s never a shortage of options. I’ve watched all nine series of 24 mul
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Technology
Blog: With the right team inhouse technology development needn’t be a pipe dream for brokers
Technology is key in charting and improving the consumer’s insurance journey. Daniel Huddart, CTO of Avantia Group’s Homeprotect, explains the benefits of building digital platforms inhouse with open-source technologies and a diverse skill set.
Open GI swoops for Hug Hub’s Digital Platform
Open GI has bought Hug Hub’s Digital Platform which offers portal capability for insurance brokers and managing general agents.
Applied updates on commercial push
Applied Systems has confirmed Arch Insurance is about to enter the pilot phase of onboarding and will be live on the Applied Epic broker management system in April, with Iprism and Ark to follow and more promised in 2024.
Gen AI to increase cyber attacks warns Lloyd’s
A new report has found that the impact of generative artificial intelligence is likely to increase the frequency, severity and diversity of smaller scale cyber attacks over the next one to two years.
Buying or selling an intermediary: Lessons from the front line part 3 – Technology
In the final instalment of a three-part series on broker M&A, Phil Broadbery, a partner and head of PKF’s technology team, examines some of the most common IT and data-related pitfalls that broker leaders should look out for during the acquisition process.
Start-up fleet broker aims for 90% app uptake
Start-up fleet broking specialist Hummingbird Insurance Services is aiming to create a sustainable motor portfolio that runs at an industry-leading loss ratio.
A leap yeAR blog
On this different numerical day, Emmanuel Kenning takes a look at two sets of intriguing stats from the past month.
MGA launches product to cover EV charging point installation
Legal & Contingency has launched an insurance policy that covers the installation of electric vehicle charging points in England and Wales.
Most read
- FCA adds four more S166s to sector
- Clear spending tops £100m in 2023
- Jensten buys hair and beauty specialist Henry Seymour & Co
- Open GI swoops for Hug Hub’s Digital Platform
- Esure posts trading and post-tax losses for 2023
- Ardonagh completes Westfield Insurance purchase