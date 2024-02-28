Insurance Age

MGA launches product to cover EV charging point installation

Electric Vehicle in Park Charging station in UK Street
Legal & Contingency has launched an insurance policy that covers the installation of electric vehicle charging points in England and Wales.

The specialist legal indemnities and title risks managing general agent said the ‘EV charging site title risks policy’ is a purpose-built product that aligns with the UK’s commitment to establish 300,000 public charging points by 2030.

“This represents a step forward in title insurance within the renewable energy sector,” said Stuart Sigston, director of products and innovation. 

“We are proud to play our part in the UK’s push to deliver on a fully functioning charging network and to provide

