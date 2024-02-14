How AI can help brokers overcome the fear and frustration of compliance in 2024
With compliance costs on the up, brokers need all the help they can get to address this regulatory burden. FullCircl's Ashleigh Gwilliam, and David Sparkes of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, outline the benefits of a data-drive approach to address this.
The Consumer Duty was one of the most talked about broker topics of 2023. With the Financial Conduct Authority at pains to stress brokers need to “raise their game”, and poised to take action against firms that fall short of the mark, it seems likely that compliance will remain a highly debated topic in 2024.
It’s an inevitability that new regulation will increase compliance costs. According to the British Insurance Brokers’ Association direct regulatory costs for brokers are 40% higher than in
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Technology
Acturis seals personal lines win with First2Protect
Acturis has partnered with home, landlord and tenant insurance broker First2Protect after a competitive tender process.
Phil Bayles on the etrading and data future for Bravo Networks
Bravo Networks’ delayed Bravo Digital Trader will go live in coming weeks as Ardonagh leader Phil Bayles hailed an “unbelievable asset”, Insurance Age can reveal.
Banga commits to more Polaris developments as insurers push the boundaries on digital trading
Having just completed five years as managing director of Polaris, Vivek Banga has promised more developments from the “core and essential” digital trading offering in 2024 after £2.5m of investment last year.
Polaris reveals 21% imarket premiums surge to £394m in 2023
Insurance industry owned Polaris has revealed a 21% jump in premiums placed through its digital trading platform imarket to £394m in 2023 as policies broke through the half a million barrier.
RSA launches resource hub for broker profin clients
RSA Insurance has launched a bespoke online resource hub to help broker clients protect and manage their business.
Administrators appointed at insurtech Humn after sale fail
Commercial motor insurtech Humn has appointed administrators after a failed Series B fund raise and aborted efforts to sell its assets.
Brown & Brown rolls out on Acturis
Brown & Brown is moving its retail platform to Acturis, Insurance Age can reveal.
How can brokers maximise their brand through digital communication and social media messaging
Insurance Age, in association with Aviva, recently published a series of articles looking at how brokers can use digital channels and social media to build their brand and grow their business.
Most read
- Phil Bayles on the etrading and data future for Bravo Networks
- House of Lords call for urgent reform of UK regulators
- GAP insurers suspend sales after FCA concerns on fair value
- Brokers updated on RSA purchase of NIG
- In Depth: Businesses falling into the justice gap
- Aviva deal probed by CMA