Insurance Age

How AI can help brokers overcome the fear and frustration of compliance in 2024

data strategy for AI
    • Ashleigh Gwilliam from FullCircl and David Sparkes from the British Insurance Brokers' Association

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

With compliance costs on the up, brokers need all the help they can get to address this regulatory burden. FullCircl's Ashleigh Gwilliam, and David Sparkes of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, outline the benefits of a data-drive approach to address this.

The Consumer Duty was one of the most talked about broker topics of 2023. With the Financial Conduct Authority at pains to stress brokers need to “raise their game”, and poised to take action against firms that fall short of the mark, it seems likely that compliance will remain a highly debated topic in 2024. 

It’s an inevitability that new regulation will increase compliance costs. According to the British Insurance Brokers’ Association direct regulatory costs for brokers are 40% higher than in

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Technology

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: