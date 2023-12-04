Polaris updates imarket with £1.5m investment

Polaris has updated its flagship digital trading platform imarket following a £1.5m investment.

The investment has moved imarket onto what Polaris describes as a “scalable cloud technology, with the majority of the platform recoded to facilitate future developments and growth”.

Polaris, the industry-owned organisation created 30 years ago to encourage the adoption of new technologies in the UK insurance industry, launched imarket in 2004.

More than 523,000 Commercial Lines policies representing £370m gross written premium were traded using imarket in the year to 31 October 2023. It is