Broker launches first tool as part of AI roll out

Broker Miller has launched a new AI tool for colleagues, based on technologies from Microsoft and OpenAI.

Called MillerMo, it was developed by MillerLabs, the business’ in-house innovation incubator, and is the first in a planned series of innovations focused on using AI to the benefit of Miller, its employees and its clients.

MillerMo’s functionality includes acting as a personal assistant, proof-reading, content generation, translation, analysing data sets and software development. Its aim is to enable Miller employees to automate administrative tasks, allowing them to focus on the core elements