Brokerbility’s John Dunn on how to counter poor insurer service

Intermediaries do not have to accept poor insurer service and be done with it, argues Brokerbility managing director John Dunn. Strategic partnerships and a better use of data can help improve trading and smoothe the client-broker relationship.

The number one issue I hear from our members and brokers in the market is about how poor insurer service is.

In the post-pandemic world, the dynamic between brokers and underwriters has changed. This manifests itself in the following ways: some underwriters routinely don’t return calls, respond to emails, or hit self-set deadlines.

In return, this creates the impression to clients that brokers are not delivering for their customers. Crucially, this is having a detrimental impact on the client