Acturis snaps up Broker Buddha to enter US market

Acturis has entered the US market with the acquisition of digital engagement plaform Broker Buddha.

The move follows Acturis expanding into the German (Lutronik in 2017, AssFiNET in 2015 and NAFI in 2014), French (Add Value Assurances in 2019) and Canadian (Zycomp Systems in 2019) insurance markets.

Acturis explained the Broker Buddha is a digital client engagement platform, which seeks to help agencies improve their customer experience