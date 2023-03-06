Acturis is not for sale, sources reveal

Acturis is not for sale, sources close to the company has confirmed, following a report that a key shareholder was eyeing up an exit.

A Reuters report marked Open GI as for sale, with majority shareholder private equity house Montagu looking to monetise its investments after revamping its technology portfolio.

Related Open GI shareholder looking at sale options – report Acturis reveals new minority shareholder Acturis boosts revenue and profit in 2021

The article also claimed that Acturis investor Astorg was getting ready to hang up the For Sale sign on its investment.

Acturis is minority-owned by the