CNA Hardy targets technology businesses with cyber suite launch
CNA Hardy has launched the latest addition to its technology product suite, Technology Package+, which offers an updated set of cover.
The updated offering builds on CNA Hardy’s existing technology package and according to the business the new policy covers technology businesses of all sizes.
It was launched on 1 January this year and offers a broad risk appetite and capacity for up to £10m for professional liability cover.
Technology Package+ also covers the following sub-sets: software, hardware, services, tele communications, and micro segments.
The policy also offers property, commercial liability, first party cyber and
More on Technology
Opinion: Machine learning – the art of the possible
Using an analogy involving cats and dogs Tom Murphy, co-founder and chief technology officer of Machine Learning Programs, explains machine learning, why it matters and how it can help brokers.
Ripe Thinking hires ex-Towergate duo to 'help drive growth'
Insurtech broker Ripe Thinking, has hired Simon Trott as chief operating officer and Rob Styring as chief financial officer.
News analysis: Why are brokers offshoring to South Africa?
Complete Cover recently became the latest personal lines broker to offshore some of its operations to South Africa. Saxon East explores the attraction for intermediaries in outsourcing to a country over 6000 miles away from the UK
Biba and CFC publish new cyber risk guide
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has worked with CFC to publish a new guide to help brokers and small businesses understand the prevailing cyber risks.
Stubben Edge buys Insurercore
Stubben Edge Group has bought tech enabled distribution platform Insurercore.
Biba’s website down ahead of scheduled Tuesday relaunch
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association website is down, as the association states a new and updated website to be launched Tuesday.
Increase in scamming methods as ransomware frequency decreases- CFC’s Lindsay Nelson
Cyber development leader at CFC Underwriting, Lindsey Nelson, has warned the insurance industry not to ignore other ways of scamming as ransomware decreases in frequency yet still dominates the headlines.
A system to categorise cyber incidents in the pipeline - CFC head Burns
At the CFC Cyber Forum yesterday, James Burns, head of cyber at CFC, revealed plans to categorise cyber incidents, just like weather events, to determine the impact of each incident and to help insurers and brokers regulate the severity of subsequent claims.