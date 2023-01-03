CNA Hardy targets technology businesses with cyber suite launch

CNA Hardy has launched the latest addition to its technology product suite, Technology Package+, which offers an updated set of cover.

The updated offering builds on CNA Hardy’s existing technology package and according to the business the new policy covers technology businesses of all sizes.

It was launched on 1 January this year and offers a broad risk appetite and capacity for up to £10m for professional liability cover.

Technology Package+ also covers the following sub-sets: software, hardware, services, tele communications, and micro segments.

The policy also offers property, commercial liability, first party cyber and