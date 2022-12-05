Biba’s website down ahead of scheduled Tuesday relaunch

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association website is down, as the association states a new and updated website to be launched Tuesday.

According to Biba the new website was planned to be a soft launch, however, the current website is down from 4 to 6 December and the new one is to be launched tomorrow.

The time of the launch was not disclosed.

Insurance Age enquired with Biba why the current website had to be taken down before the new one was running but did not get an answer.

A spokesperson from Biba said the redesign had taken members’ feedback into account.

“Our new website will allow Biba members to access the many