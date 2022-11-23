Airmic CEO warns industry of challenging times ahead

Julia Graham, CEO at Airmic, has stressed the harsh market has given insurers and brokers new challenges and that difficult times are ahead.

Graham warned that catastrophes have become more frequent since 2019 and that ‘once in a generation’ events have started to happen with greater frequency.

She added: “Insurers and brokers have not lived through high interest rates or high inflation like this before. So, we have an industry that is dealing with challenges and times they have never experienced before. We don’t have the architecture and history of dealing in that context.

“We are living through a harsh market, where it isn’t only