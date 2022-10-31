CII issues apology after data breach

The Chartered Insurance Institute has apologised after it identified an unauthorised third party had accessed its IT systems.

On 27 October the CII acknowledged it had suffered a cyberattack and hackers were able to access members’ personal data.

In a statement to Insurance Age, the CII confirmed the data accessed was members’ names and firms, addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers, and dates of birth. However, no financial information was accessed the CII stated.

According to the institute, a limited amount of personal data relating to around 20% of its customer records was accessed.

An email was sent by the