CII issues apology after data breach
The Chartered Insurance Institute has apologised after it identified an unauthorised third party had accessed its IT systems.
On 27 October the CII acknowledged it had suffered a cyberattack and hackers were able to access members’ personal data.
In a statement to Insurance Age, the CII confirmed the data accessed was members’ names and firms, addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers, and dates of birth. However, no financial information was accessed the CII stated.
According to the institute, a limited amount of personal data relating to around 20% of its customer records was accessed.
An email was sent by the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Technology
Most read
- Gallagher accused of ‘anti-ethical’ position in row over storm-damaged block
- Buyer gears up for Markerstudy insurer swoop amid QIC exit
- People Moves: 24-28 October 2022
- Broker Week 2022: Evolving insurance business models
- ‘Stacks and stacks’ of UK brokers still left to join us – Acrisure UK chief McIlquham
- Towergate ‘not entitled to ignore warnings from Gable’s auditors’, claims pub wanting £3.3m payout
- Martin Thompson named Brit CEO as Matthew Wilson steps down