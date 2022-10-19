Kingfisher asserts "limited" impact despite $300,000 ransomware threat

Kingfisher Insurance has become the latest insurance company to be hit by a cyber attack but claims its impact was "very limited".

Hacking group LockBit 3.0 announced the hack on their dark web hosted blog, where they offered the purchase of the hacked information for USD$300,000 (£267,010 stating it was “very popular for phishing attacks.”

“There is complete analysis of all the internal corporate network with all the anomalies and holes,” the LockBit blog stated. “The personal data of employees and customers was also stolen. Collected all contacts and some corporate mail archives.”

Kingfisher isn’t the first to come