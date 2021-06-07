SSP staff slashed by half following Volaris deal

Almost half of SSP staff are at risk of redundancy, Insurance Age can reveal.

According to sources a company memo delivered via Teams to the workforce confirmed that 214 jobs could be cut following SSP’s acquisition by Canadian firm Volaris Group.

The software provider’s most recent report for 2019 stated that the business has 468 staff in total.

The memo also said that Colin Greensill was set to join the business as CEO and that Kevin Wells had been promoted to chief technology officer.

