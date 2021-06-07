Insurance Age

SSP staff slashed by half following Volaris deal

redundancy
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Almost half of SSP staff are at risk of redundancy, Insurance Age can reveal.

According to sources a company memo delivered via Teams to the workforce confirmed that 214 jobs could be cut following SSP’s acquisition by Canadian firm Volaris Group.

The software provider’s most recent report for 2019 stated that the business has 468 staff in total.

The memo also said that Colin Greensill was set to join the business as CEO and that Kevin Wells had been promoted to chief technology officer.

Exi

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Technology

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Brightside's MGA Kitsune sold to XS Direct
  2. RSA boss Egan commits regional broker focus following Intact takeover
  3. The stats: June 2021 - The Acturis Premium Index
  4. Market moves - June 2021
  5. People Moves: 7-11 June 2021
  6. Simply Business adds RSA to panel
  7. Ghost broking remains "significant threat", warns Aviva

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: