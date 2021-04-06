Getsafe targets becoming the go-to brand for UK millennials
German MGA Getsafe plans to grow in the UK by targeting the younger demographic and securing new partners, according to chief executive officer and founder Christian Wiens.
Wiens told Insurance Age that the business is aiming to “replicate the success” it had in Germany. It launched its first product in the UK in January 2020.
Getsafe is a company driven by technology, focusing on first time insurance buyers and job starters, specialising in contents insurance for millennials.
Flexibility
Wie
