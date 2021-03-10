Google makes insurance play with MD hire

Google has appointed Nigel Walsh as managing director for insurance.

Walsh joins from Deloitte Digital where he had been a partner since 2016. Prior to this he worked at Startupbootcamp and was also head of insurance for Capgemini.

His new role will see him take the lead in North America.

Mission

Walsh wrote in a Linked In post: “After almost five years of brilliant experiences and exciting customer journeys, launching & designing new propositions, countless podcasts, amazing support across