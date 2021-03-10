Insurance Age

Google makes insurance play with MD hire

Nigel Walsh 2021
Google has appointed Nigel Walsh as managing director for insurance.

Walsh joins from Deloitte Digital where he had been a partner since 2016. Prior to this he worked at Startupbootcamp and was also head of insurance for Capgemini.

His new role will see him take the lead in North America.

Mission
Walsh wrote in a Linked In post: “After almost five years of brilliant experiences and exciting customer journeys, launching & designing new propositions, countless podcasts, amazing support across

