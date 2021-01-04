Admiral sells Confused to Zoopla-owner for £508m plus accrued value

Admiral Group reached an agreement over the Christmas holidays with ZPG Comparison Services Holdings UK (RVU) that RVU will purchase Penguin Portals Group.

Penguin Portals comprises online comparison websites Confused.com, Rastreator.com and LeLynx.fr and the Group’s technology operation Admiral Technologies and Admiral Group’s 50% share of Preminen Price Comparison Holdings.

Mapfre will also sell its 25% holding in Rastreator and 50% holding in Preminen as part of the agreement.

The Zoopla