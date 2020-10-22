Applied’s Fairchild plans organic growth

Applied Systems is committed to an organic growth plan as it seeks to become the market leader in the UK & Ireland.

However, European CEO Andy Fairchild did not rule out deals if the right thing comes along.

Fairchild told a panel of journalists at a digital roundtable: “The three to five year plan is unashamedly organic because we’ve got an opportunity to bring the market leading Epic to market.

“But mergers and acquisitions do have a way of appearing in a way you just can’t plan.”

Plans

Si