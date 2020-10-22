Applied’s Fairchild plans organic growth
Applied Systems is committed to an organic growth plan as it seeks to become the market leader in the UK & Ireland.
However, European CEO Andy Fairchild did not rule out deals if the right thing comes along.
Fairchild told a panel of journalists at a digital roundtable: “The three to five year plan is unashamedly organic because we’ve got an opportunity to bring the market leading Epic to market.
“But mergers and acquisitions do have a way of appearing in a way you just can’t plan.”
Plans
Si
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Technology
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- BI dispute: RSA won't appeal on Resilience and two Eaton Gate wordings
- Lockton denies fraud allegations in ongoing legal dispute
- Blog: The rising business case for electric fleets
- GRP’s Marshall Wooldridge buys Yorkshire broker
- Blog: Black History Month and what it means for us.
- Gallagher takes Zurich's Nick Price
- Property investor files separate legal proceedings against Axa as Lockton case continues