CDL adds Percayso Inform to platform

The software house has partnered with the insurance intelligence provider.

Technology provider, CDL, has added Percayso Inform to its systems.

According to the tech provider the move will give broker customers access to insurance intelligence, enhanced risk analysis and more competitive pricing.

CDL detailed that the partnership will give insurers, brokers and MGAs access to Percayso Inform’s data hub, enabling quotes to be enriched with public, private and consented data, including a full complement of credit bureau information.

Insight

Connectivity with CDL’s data and analytics platform will enable insights to be generated in a fraction of a second, at point of quote, to inform business decisions in real time.

The provider described the addition as an effective predictor of a range of insurance outcomes, including fraud, claim risk and cancellations, and suggested the data will be used to better segment consumers and incentivise those with lower risk profiles by offering significant discounts.

CDL commercial director Nigel Phillips said: “In an increasingly competitive, price sensitive marketplace, retailers are always looking for the next way to stand out from the crowd, whether through offering better customer experiences or more competitive rates, with most employing data enrichment to achieve this.

“The advanced information provided by Percayso Inform solutions will allow our partners to achieve a real and lasting competitive advantage by writing better quality business and increasing customer loyalty, ultimately improving profits and loss ratios.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.