Biba teams up with international fintech

WorldFirst has joined the trade association and will offer members the ability to make international transactions.

International payment facilitator fintech, WorldFirst has joined the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) as an Associate Member.

According to Biba, WorldFirst’s global network will enable brokers and their customers to collect, convert and pay all over the world – helping to remove the barriers and frustrations of international trade while remaining totally compliant.

Flexibility
Daniel Howe, managing director EMEA, at WorldFirst said: “Our customers really value the flexibility and certainty our services provide. Businesses benefit from holding free overseas accounts in up to 10 different currencies and the ability to collect, hold and make payments globally in more than 130 currencies all with our award-winning 24-hour customer service. 

“We are sure that brokers will appreciate the ease of making international transactions through us which is why we are delighted to have become a Biba Associate Member.”

Steve White, Biba CEO, added: “The world is changing while international trading continues and solutions to effect these are essential. That is why we welcome WorldFirst aboard.”

