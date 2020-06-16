Biba teams up with international fintech
WorldFirst has joined the trade association and will offer members the ability to make international transactions.
International payment facilitator fintech, WorldFirst has joined the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) as an Associate Member.
According to Biba, WorldFirst’s global network will enable brokers and their customers to collect, convert and pay all over the world – helping to remove the barriers and frustrations of international trade while remaining totally compliant.
Flexibility
Daniel Howe, managing director EMEA, at WorldFirst said: “Our customers really value the flexibility and certainty our services provide. Businesses benefit from holding free overseas accounts in up to 10 different currencies and the ability to collect, hold and make payments globally in more than 130 currencies all with our award-winning 24-hour customer service.
“We are sure that brokers will appreciate the ease of making international transactions through us which is why we are delighted to have become a Biba Associate Member.”
Steve White, Biba CEO, added: “The world is changing while international trading continues and solutions to effect these are essential. That is why we welcome WorldFirst aboard.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Technology
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Covid - 19: Action group hits Hiscox with £40m arbitration claim
- Brokers mixed response to Black Lives Matter
- Ageas hunts new distribution chief as Middle makes first moves as CEO
- Searchlight completes GRP deal
- British dentists questions wordings included in BI test case
- FCA expands number of wordings under scope of BI test case
- RSA exits single commercial vehicle market