Broker Week: Working through Covid-19 – part two

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Communication, insurer response and stress testing are put under the microscope by Edward Murray, in association with Applied Systems.

The UK is slowly beginning to lift the shutters on the lockdown, which came into force on 23 March.

Insurance Age, in partnership with Applied Systems for Broker Week, has spoken to brokers about their experience of working from home and these were reported in the survey published last month. Here we take a closer look at some of the findings and speak to a range of companies about their own experiences.

Some, tragically, have lost colleagues to Covid-19. Others have been fortunate to avoid loss at this most personal level. All have had to adapt quickly and overcome significant operational challenges.

Yesterday Insurance Age examined some of the common issues faced by brokers and how they adapted to working from home.

Communication

One of the key points that come out of individual discussions with brokers was how the nature and content of communications has changed. Whether with colleagues or clients, face-to-face conversations were immediately replaced by telephone and video calls.

Natalie McClean is the HR director and Partners&, which only launched on 6 April. Starting life as a new entity, made it particularly important to keep in touch with everyone.

To do this, the firm launched a series of newsletters, sharing good news from across the business, offering wellness tips and resources, and championing individuals who had gone the extra mile.

She added: “We have been doing morning check-ins, communal [online] lunch-breaks, and some colleagues are doing social things like virtual karaoke at weekends.”

On the back of a staff survey, with an 87 percent response rate, McClean says more than 90 percent of employees were either ‘satisfied’ or ‘very satisfied’ with working from home. People only tended to feel isolated from a social perspective and it has given the company food for thought about how it develops its working model into the future.

In developing internal skills through the lockdown, Fiona Claybrook, group HR director for The Ardonagh Group, says its online learning platform has proved invaluable. The company has also been quick to create new areas of training and guidance on issues such as, managing virtual teams, setting up home offices, and other organisational and practical aspects of working from home.

For small brokers, maintaining culture, contact and client service has been easier simply because there are fewer people involved.

Tom Simcox, founder of Simcox Brokers commented: “We set up from day one as paperless and so it has not affected us at all in terms of our ability to operate. As we are a small team, it has also been very easy to stay in touch through phone and video conferencing.”

However, he does feel larger organisations, and particularly those in the insurance sector, have found it more difficult to be as agile and responsive as needed during the lockdown.

Insurer response

Discussing interactions with insurers, Simcox explained: “I think it has been very mixed. Some have been poor, and some have been very good. I think some MGAs, who tend to be smaller, have been very slick.”

In particular, Simcox was frustrated by the inconsistent communications from insurers.

He said: “Insurance is a service. If you order a product from Amazon, you get updates on when it is going to be delivered. If you do not hear anything, then that is not a good service and it does not give the public a great impression. That can definitely be improved.”

He added: “Insurers have talked and talked about the importance of contingency planning. “It is a bit ironic that when something like this happens it turns out some of them do not really seem to have a contingency plan.”

Stress testing IT

The technology companies serving the broker market generally came out of the survey well and seemed to have robust plans and models in place.

Joe Sultana, chief operating officer at Applied Systems, commented: “We enacted our business continuity plan on 16 March, slightly ahead of the UK lockdown and our global workforce of around 1,700 people started working from home.”

The company did see a spike in inbound calls from brokers looking for guidance on things like setting up their laptops, logging in from home and printing. But he adds: “We maintained our sub-20 seconds call-wait times and so we were very proud the teams managed this during the peak, while they too were working from home.”

Interestingly, he feels working from home has let colleagues, clients and customers all see each other in a different way. He explains: “With everyone working from home, it has been nice to get to know another side of people, and almost see inside their homes. I think it has driven relationships in a more human way.”

Sultana also believes the forced reliance on IT has proved to any doubters how robust the systems are and that it is possible to use technology to better effect going forward.

Certainly, brokers are rethinking exactly how they will put it to best use in the months ahead as they complete their back-to-work pilots and planning.

McClean at Partners& concludes: “We are looking at our whole operating model. How do we use the space? How do we create a true work/life balance? What do our clients need? How do we get the best out of IT? How can we create a more flexible business model for all stakeholders?”

