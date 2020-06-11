Insurance Covid-Cast: Insurtech 100 special – Distribution Focus Two with Next Insurance COO Sofya Pogreb and Trov GM Ian Sweeney

In the 24th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together two start-ups featured in the Insurtech 100, both of which have pivoted from business-to-consumer distribution, to B2B2C.

Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director editor Jonathan Swift to discuss the macro trends driving B2B distribution; why it is more important to be a partner than a disruptor; how insurtechs can be a ‘translator’ for incumbents; and regulator praise, are:

Next Insurance COO Sofya Pogreb

Trov GM of Mobility Ian Sweeney

See the Insurance Post/Sonr Top 100 Insurtechs