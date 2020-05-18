Take part in Insurance Age's commercial & agriculture e-trading broker survey
Are you a commercial or agricultural broker? Share your views on these business lines and thoughts on e-trade.
Insurance Age, in association with MS Amlin, is seeking your views on e-trade in commercial and agricultural markets.
Respondents have the opportunity to enter a prize draw to win one of 25 Amazon vouchers each worth £20.
The survey, which takes just a few minutes to complete, asks a number of questions about the following:
- The broker market’s experience of using e-trade platforms to place commercial lines and agricultural business.
- Common pain points that need to be addressed.
- How e-trade propositions can be improved.
- Brokers’ perceptions of the best and worst insurers they’ve dealt with over the past 12 months.
The survey results will be used to form an exclusive write-up in the September edition of Insurance Age.
Take part in the survey today to share your views on these important areas of the market.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Technology
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Covid-19: FCA seeks broker feedback ahead of BI court action
- Covid-19: Hiscox Action Group primed for £40m legal attack
- Covid-19: FCA confirms measures to help financially strained insurance customers
- Blog: Why brokers need to get behind the FCA on BI
- Covid-19: Hiscox under fresh attack for back-tracking on BI claim
- MGA hopes to win back some business community 'hearts and minds' with free insurance offer
- Covid-19: Industry welcomes government-backed trade credit reinsurance scheme