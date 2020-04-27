Blog: Coronavirus and the cloud

CDL’s Nigel Phillips considers why early adopters of technology are poised to lead as we learn to cope with social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus has challenged all of us in different ways, with restrictions to curb its spread bringing sweeping changes to the way we live and work, and organisations in all sectors having to adapt quickly to overcome the challenges presented, including ‘working from home’. With the overnight shift towards remote working, brokers with cloud-based systems already in place have had the opportunity to test the extent of their value for business continuity.

Offering resilient and scalable infrastructure that does not need to be physically maintained at the office and more flexible and secure connection methods, cloud systems are proving their worth in a number of ways, with a flurry of organisations opting to extend their support in the cloud or invest for the first time.

Collaboration and productivity

At the simplest level, use of cloud-based tools, such as Microsoft Office 365, makes the transition to remote working seamless for organisations large and small, facilitating continued access to core systems from diverse locations, as well as providing the tools for collaboration, both internally and with clients, insurers or partners.

In CDL’s case, it took just two days to move hundreds of people into their ‘home offices’, while remaining fully operational and supporting customers’ live services without disruption or dips in productivity. Beyond this, cloud-based service management and cloud-hosted retail platforms are vital to ensuring business continuity.

Scalable, resilient infrastructure

Global cloud infrastructures allow brokers to take advantage of the conceptually infinite scalability of the cloud and ensure capacity to handle business operations at peak levels of activity and make changes in near-real time. They also enable new products to be released quickly and simultaneously to give pricing flexibility or to enable trial promotions for near real-time business impact assessment.

With no need for additional physical infrastructure, insurance retailers operating in the cloud are able to roll out complex solutions, rapidly, and scale according to demand to meet the growing need for flexibility created by the current situation.

As a longstanding Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner, CDL has been able to give its broking community access to the most advanced technologies via cloud-hosted products and services, including machine learning, artificial intelligence and natural language processing.

Resilience in the cloud

Cloud migration also unlocks automatic performance and resilience capabilities which are unattainable via traditional data centres. Self-healing build services mean that many issues that would have once required ‘hands-on’ engineers to resolve are now fixed automatically with little or no human intervention, ideal in socially distant times.

Backed by AWS Enterprise Support and cutting-edge monitoring tools, it is possible to offer a 24/7 resilient and scalable solution which can respond to almost any eventuality. Machine learning and automated discovery are deployed to automatically analyse the estate, as well as learning patterns within the environment, to understand proactively when things may be going wrong, triggering alerts and automated recovery accordingly.

Market-leading cloud-based products and services come with the security standards and compliance certifications to support regulatory compliance in the UK and globally. They also allow data to be easily encrypted in transit and at rest to help ensure that only authorised users can access it.

Beyond coronavirus

Cloud-based systems are currently proving their value for organisations in a range of industries, providing the key to business continuity during these extraordinary times. Beyond the benefits of reduced capital expenditure, set-up costs and future capacity upgrades, operating in the cloud offers tangible benefits for the longer term.

Those that were early to embrace the cloud are now reaping the rewards. When a degree of normality returns to business in the future, they will be well placed to leverage these advantages.

Nigel Phillips is commercial director of CDL.