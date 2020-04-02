Covid-19: Insurtech UK calls on Chancellor for start-up support
The insurtech body has signed an open letter seeking additional support for start-ups from the government, as well as warning insurers against turning away from insurtech partners.
Insurtech UK has signed an open letter to the Chancellor calling on the government to provide relief measures for start-ups in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The insurtech body joins fellow signees Coadec, Innovate Finance, TechUK, UK Tech Cluster, Tech Nation and Tech London Advocates.
Insurtech UK stated it believed the letter “forms a positive start for discussion with the government”.
Requests
Insurtech UK said five key areas need to be addressed by the government to support insurtechs:
- Ensuring the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme incorporates support for the start-up community.
- Creating a new fund aimed at supporting start-ups.
- Providing clarity on the Covid-19 job retention scheme.
- Insurers committing to existing partnerships and standing by distribution channels.
- Increasing governmental support through existing start-up incentives.
The body warned insurers that insurtechs form a “huge component” of the industry’s innovation efforts.
It continued: “Existing arrangements should not be deemed dispensable and it would be counterproductive for the long-term future of insurance if the traditional insurers looked to cut delegated authority with its insurtechs now.
“Initial signs have been very positive and we call for this spirit to be maintained.”
Support
Niall Barton, chairman of Insurtech UK, stated: “We supported this open letter because it is important for the government to understand that the current relief schemes see the majority of the start-up community slip through the cracks.
“This surely cannot be their intention, given the huge champion government has been of the entire sector in recent years.”
He continued: “We see the open letter and its broader proposals as a good start, but we believe that the proposed funding will need to be significantly increased over time to support the entire UK start-up community, not least the UK insurtech sector.
“We look forward to discussing these proposals further with government and we will make sure our voice is heard to ensure the insurtech scene continues to prosper.”
