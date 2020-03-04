In-depth - cyber: Are brokers protecting themselves against cyber risks?

As well as selling the benefits of cyber insurance to clients, brokers must show the way by being ready for any data breaches or cyber attacks. Sam Barrett reports

With just 11% of UK businesses covered by cyber insurance, according to figures from the Association of British Insurers, brokers have an important role to play in increasing take-up. But, to be successful advocates of the product, it’s important that they take their own cyber risk seriously.

“If you’re extolling the virtues of a cyber insurance product and you’re hit by a data breach, it can look really bad,” says Ed Lewis, cyber insurance specialist at law firm Weightmans. “Brokers need to get to grips with cyber risk and ensure they manage their own exposures.”

Reputation at stake

Since the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in May 2018, cyber attacks and data breaches have become much more high profile.

“The biggest risk is reputational,” says Andy Hall, cyber risk head at BHIB Insurance Brokers. “A broker can quickly lose clients if they don’t think their data is being looked after properly.”

Relationships with insurers and other suppliers can also be on the line. Fiona Kinghorn, co-founder and chief finance officer of InsurTechnix, says she’s come across instances where insurers have stopped working with brokers who have suffered data breaches.

“They weren’t able to trust them to look after data on their behalf,” she explains. “It’s not always possible to avoid being a victim of a cyber attack, especially as the cyber criminals are constantly looking for new ways to exploit people. However, the way you manage a cyber attack can make a huge difference to the outcome.”

Operational risk

As well as the risk of reputational damage, a cyber attack will inevitably cause some disruption to the business. Ransomware can bring organisations to a standstill, as was seen when ‘WannaCry’ swept through the NHS.

Even where an attack doesn’t deny the business access to its computer network, unravelling what happened can take time and resources.

“The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) can stop you processing data while it conducts an investigation,” says Gary Hibberd, professor of communicating cyber at Cyberfort Group. “It can really affect a business’s operations.”

As with electronic placement, online sales and email have become so central to the way brokers do business, being offline for even a day can be expensive. Alongside this downtime, there are also the costs of getting the business back on its feet to consider.

Tom Clayton, senior cyber underwriter at Zurich Insurance, says a business might need to appoint a team of specialists, including IT forensics experts, to investigate and contain the breach; lawyers to advise on liability and notification requirements; and communications specialists to manage reputation.

“They don’t come cheap, especially if you have to appoint them from fresh,” he adds. “A business with cyber insurance would be able to access this support automatically.”

Getting cyber smart With cyber security so important, more organisations are looking to demonstrate that they take it seriously. Among the options available to brokers looking to do this are the government-backed Cyber Essentials and ISO27001, which is the international standard for information security. Cyber Essentials covers five key technical areas, including controlling access to data and services and virus and malware protection. Businesses can demonstrate their commitment to cyber security by getting certified, which costs around £300. ISO27001 has a broader remit than Cyber Essentials, covering data protection more broadly than just in cyber space. Gary Hibberd, professor of communicating cyber at Cyberfort Group, says brokers should consider achieving the standard. “It will test your organisation’s cyber security and data protection, looking at everything from the technology to the people risk,” he says. “It’ll get you up to scratch with information security and show your clients and suppliers that there are 114 controls in your organisation to protect data.”

Regulatory requirements

Brokers also need to be mindful of their legal responsibilities. Under GDPR, organisations controlling or processing personal data must put appropriate measures in place to protect it and, where a breach occurs that compromises individuals’ data, notify the ICO and those affected.

Although it applies to personal data, Steve Cross, technical director for the retail specialty division at PIB Group, says commercial lines brokers also need to be mindful of the requirements.

“Most businesses will have some exposure, even if it’s just details on their own staff,” he explains.

Fail to take data protection seriously and there’s the risk of a hefty fine. The ICO can levy a fine of up to €20m or 4% of total worldwide annual turnover, whichever is the higher. In addition, Lewis says he’s seeing instances of individuals bringing claims for loss of data against firms.

“The old whiplash lawyers have reinvented themselves as data lawyers,” he adds.

Managing the risks

Keeping out the cyber criminals requires a mixture of approaches but Catherine Aleppo, client director, cyber at Aston Lark, says it’s essential that businesses take it seriously.

“People view it as a problem for IT but it needs to be a boardroom issue,” she says. “Your IT manager shouldn’t be left to deal with filing a report to the ICO or managing communications following a breach.”

That said, the IT manager will be responsible for part of the cyber security solution. Firewalls and anti-virus software can provide some protection, as can regularly updating software and hardware. Businesses can also implement controls around data access and password protocols to heighten security and encrypt all sensitive data. It’s also prudent to have a tested back-up strategy that can be operated connected or offline, if a cyber attack does bring the network down.

Tools are also available to help identify potential issues. For instance, InsurTechnix’s CyberSentinel is a piece of software that can help monitor risk.

“It can help a business identify its sensitive data to gain an understanding of exposure,” says Kinghorn. “It’ll even identify any records that are more than six years old and therefore shouldn’t be held.”

Creating cyber culture

Having the right technology in place is essential, but it’s even more important to have the right culture in the workplace.

“You need to make sure employees are aware of the risks,” says Hall. “The cyber criminals will exploit human error to get into your system if they can.”

Training can ensure employees are less likely to be duped but Cross says it’s good to test this too.

“We run fake phishing attempts to see how well our employees deal with them,” he adds. “You have to embed a risk management culture throughout your business.”

Insurers are also a good source of information and support. Aleppo points to the e-learning and risk management support that comes with a cyber policy as an example.

Taking cyber risk seriously is essential for all brokers, but particularly for those recommending it to their clients.

“We need to lead by example,” says Hall. “It does help with discussions with our clients but it’s also really good for our business.”