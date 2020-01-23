Wentworth Alexander swaps SSP for Applied Epic

The business is planning to create a self-service portal and mobile apps for staff and customers.

Applied Systems today announced that Wentworth Alexander has selected Applied Epic as its software house provider.

The broker was previously with SSP.

According to Applied, Wentworth Alexander will use the open platform to integrate a customer self-service portal and mobile apps for staff and customers to create a digital experience.

Relationships

Alexander Hammon, director at Wentworth Alexander, commented: “At Wentworth Alexander, we pride ourselves on establishing long-standing relationships built on delivering a premier customer experience.

“By partnering with Applied, we are building our technology strategy on the most innovative software while gaining the reliability of working with a global provider that we trust to provide the support, scale and innovation to elevate our competitive advantage.”

The move gives Wentworth Alexander access to Applied Cloud, Applied Mobile and Applied CSR24, which is cloud-based client self-service software.

Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of international operations at Applied Systems, added: “As brokers grow and differentiate their business, they require technology that supports growth across all lines of business and efficiency across all roles in their business.

“Using Applied’s digital broker technology, Wentworth Alexander will be able to automate internal operations and provide anytime, anywhere customer service to drive greater business value.”

An SSP Spokesperson said: ”We don’t comment on specific customer circumstances. It’s always disappointing to lose customers, but we are delighted with the progress we continue to make in the broker software market.

“Over the last 12 months we have been successful enough to welcome many new customers from our competitors and we look forward to this continuing.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.