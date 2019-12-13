Amanda Blanc chooses Trov as exclusive InsurTech signing

Firm stated that Blanc will not become an advisor at any other global InsurTech.

Amanda Blanc has joined InsurTech Trov as a senior advisor.

Scott Walchek, CEO and founder at Trov, announced the appointment yesterday (12 December).

He commented: “Few people in the insurance industry have had such an illustrious career, and perhaps no other woman has wielded such far-reaching influence in one of the financial world’s most dynamic and complex industries.

“Amanda’s advice will be invaluable to both our Enterprise Applications and Mobility Insurance business units as she will focus on strategy, partnerships, and expansion opportunities.”

He added that Blanc would not be joining any other global InsurTechs in an advisory capacity.

Trov, which was previously backed by Axa and offered on-demand insurance, now offers a white-label InsurTech platform in partnership with Lloyds Banking Group.

Moves

The appointment at Trov is Blanc’s third role since returning to the insurance industry.

Earlier this month, Blanc accepted an independent non-executive director role at Aviva.

This was soon followed by a non-executive director role at ERS, as well as becoming chair designate of Lloyd’s syndicate ERSSML.

Brokers warmly welcomed Blanc back to the industry when surveyed by Insurance Age.

Blanc had insurance when she stepped down as CEO EMEA at Zurich after just nine months.

Prior to Zurich, Blanc held the UK CEO post at Axa. She has also held senior management positions at Towergate Insurance Brokers, Groupama and Commercial Union.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.