Amanda Blanc chooses Trov as exclusive InsurTech signing
Firm stated that Blanc will not become an advisor at any other global InsurTech.
Amanda Blanc has joined InsurTech Trov as a senior advisor.
Scott Walchek, CEO and founder at Trov, announced the appointment yesterday (12 December).
He commented: “Few people in the insurance industry have had such an illustrious career, and perhaps no other woman has wielded such far-reaching influence in one of the financial world’s most dynamic and complex industries.
“Amanda’s advice will be invaluable to both our Enterprise Applications and Mobility Insurance business units as she will focus on strategy, partnerships, and expansion opportunities.”
He added that Blanc would not be joining any other global InsurTechs in an advisory capacity.
Trov, which was previously backed by Axa and offered on-demand insurance, now offers a white-label InsurTech platform in partnership with Lloyds Banking Group.
Moves
The appointment at Trov is Blanc’s third role since returning to the insurance industry.
Earlier this month, Blanc accepted an independent non-executive director role at Aviva.
This was soon followed by a non-executive director role at ERS, as well as becoming chair designate of Lloyd’s syndicate ERSSML.
Brokers warmly welcomed Blanc back to the industry when surveyed by Insurance Age.
Blanc had insurance when she stepped down as CEO EMEA at Zurich after just nine months.
Prior to Zurich, Blanc held the UK CEO post at Axa. She has also held senior management positions at Towergate Insurance Brokers, Groupama and Commercial Union.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected].co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Technology
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 December 2019
Siân Barton and Laurence Eastham discuss the week's most popular news stories, including the return of Amanda Blanc and the launch of Cuvva's new motor product.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Elite Insurance goes into administration
- Gefion set end of year liquidity deadline by Danish regulator
- GRP silent as potential buyers named
- Alpha, Enterprise and Gable failures set FSCS back £276m
- Lloyd’s launches trans and non-binary inclusion guide
- Aviva moves UK personal lines HQ to Digital Garage
- CBL Insurance Europe ordered to cease paying claims