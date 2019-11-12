Blog: Designing insurance for the gig economy

Liam Gray from Rainmaking Insurtech explains the opportunities that are emerging for insurers and brokers alike.

The growing gig economy is making short-term engagements, temporary contracts, and independent contracting more commonplace.

From the individual to the SME, this growth requires innovative insurance solutions which meet the evolving needs of its participants.

Insurers

To provide new and innovative insurance products, insurers should be taking advantage of five primary drivers of change:

Micro segmentation. The firms that have differentiated the most have evaluated the micro and smaller businesses and enterprises that are often under-served. Real-time intelligence. Breakthroughs in profiling allows businesses to develop individual credit profiles in an innovative, efficient, and scalable manner. New reference services leverage public data, partner data and buyer behavioral drivers. The ability to perform real-time predictions of future behavior means that specific checks may be waived when users apply for services. Personalised and tailored digital services. New data-driven and analytically-based products and services can ensure the delivery of unique propositions that extend beyond a company’s traditional products, deepening customer relationships and raising barriers to entry for others. On-demand. If someone participating in the gig economy doesn’t work for a week, they want the same flexibility in the products that support their work commitments. Frictionless and simple. Instead of building a range of additional functionalities, market players need to collaborate with specialised third party service enablers to augment their core propositions. This echoes a general drive towards simplicity and friction-free interactions for end users.

Large (re)insurers have already made significant strides to create products and services that meet the developing needs of SMEs. For example, Munich Re has formed partnerships with InsurTechs that are focused on the gig economy, including Next Insurance and Slice.

We’ve also seen significant activity from larger brokers who have set up sharing economy and gig economy focused teams and have formed partnerships in the space.

Brokers

It’s important to note that, traditionally, most SMEs have been serviced by smaller regional brokers. So, how is this shift in SME activities going to impact the regional broker?

The five drivers mentioned above will provide incredible opportunities to those brokers who are willing to recognise them:

Better customer experiences. With frictionless and simple buying experiences being demanded by SME s, brokers can differentiate themselves by using technology to make that a reality. Although some customers will prefer to meet their broker, a larger audience will expect a digital or hybrid (digital and personal) buying experience.

With frictionless and simple buying experiences being demanded by s, brokers can differentiate themselves by using technology to make that a reality. Although some customers will prefer to meet their broker, a larger audience will expect a digital or hybrid (digital and personal) buying experience. Increased efficiency and insights: A useful by-product of using technology to create seamless experiences for clients is that customer data is generally captured in more useful formats. Using a digital platform will enable brokers to become more efficient and potentially gain greater insights into their business. This will provide brokers with a considerable advantage over those that are still managing clients through the use of spreadsheets, for example.

Brokers who have the ability to leverage technology to service this evolving market will be able to deliver a differentiated and more valuable proposition. Those who employ existing methods to meet the needs of the gig economy run the risk of losing business or being displaced altogether.

For those brokers who embrace this change, there are considerable opportunities to be realised, but it presents a serious threat to those who do not.

Liam Gray is head of research and partner management at Rainmaking Insurtech