Tesla unveils insurance product

Tesla has launched Tesla Insurance in California, a product which it said was designed to supply Tesla owners with lower rates.

The car manufacturer’s chief executive, Elon Musk, first revealed that Tesla was developing a car insurance product during a call with analysts in April.

According to a statement on Tesla’s website, the new product includes “comprehensive coverage and claims management” to support customers.

The business further revealed plans to offer it to other US states in the future. Insurance Age has contacted Tesla to ask whether it plans to launch the product in the UK.

According to Tesla it has utilised various aspects of its cars, including the technology involved, in order to offer insurance at a lower cost. It detailed that customers can get up to 20% lower rates, and in some cases as much as 30%.

Tesla Insurance can be paid for monthly and the firm stated that customers can cancel or change their policy at any time.

In May, Tesla announced it was to launch an insurance programme through State National Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Markel Corporation.

