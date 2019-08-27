Honcho launches ‘reverse auction’ app

InsurTech Futures: The car insurance app aims to reduce costs for young drivers.

Honcho has launched its ‘reverse auction’ app after more than three years in development.

The app allows insurers and brokers to bid to provide consumers with car insurance, encouraging them to offer the most competitive premium in order to win business.

Providers whose products are covered by Honcho at launch include Axa, Ageas, Aviva, ERS, LV, Covéa, Markerstudy and Sabre.

In addition, Honcho counts Marmalade, Flux Direct, and Brightside as some of its participating brokers and MGAs.

Tom Spence, chief product officer at Honcho, discussed the launch: “The moment that we’ve been working towards for a very long time is finally here as we make Honcho available to drivers across the UK.

“It’s massive not only for us, but for consumers across the country who for far too long have been treated less-than-favourably by certain digital aggregators who claim to operate in their interests.”

The Honcho app is now available to download on iOS and Android systems. The service is also available via Honcho’s website.

Market

Currently, the Durham-based start-up is primarily aimed at reducing insurance costs for drivers aged 17 to 24.

According to Honcho, this age group pays 149% more than the national average for car insurance annually – £1,177 in comparison to £471.

The company expects its service to offer “an uplifting alternative” to price comparison sites, suggesting that current aggregation models have only helped reinforce “extortionate” rates.

“We’re especially keen to see the benefits to young motorists, who for so long have struggled to acquire fair policies,” said Gavin Sewell, chief executive officer at Honcho.

History

Honcho explained that the three-year launch process has covered crowdfunding, app development and provider integration.

After it achieved authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority, the self-described “industry disruptor” had previously expected to launch its app in autumn 2018.

This regulatory milestone was instead followed by joining the British Insurance Brokers’ Association in September 2018 and the announcement of a deal with software house SSP in February 2019.

The partnership with SSP enabled over 700 insurers and brokers to access the Honcho app.

With the integration of all launch participants having only been completed in the last few weeks, Honcho expects that new brands “will be regularly joining the service over the coming weeks and months”.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.