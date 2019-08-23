Cuvva expands into travel with new app-based product

InsurTech Futures: Broker says the policy was developed following a survey which showed that millennials would be encouraged to buy travel insurance if it was more accessible.

UK-based InsurTech start-up, Cuvva has launched an adaptable, single trip travel insurance product through its mobile app.

The broker claimed that it has simplified insurance offerings and processes to make insurance more accessible and engaging amongst Generation Z and Millennials.

The pay-as-you-go start-up was originally launched as a car insurance app, offering motor insurance by the hour.

Founder of Cuvva, Freddy Macnamara, commented: “Cuvva is thrilled to be expanding its offering with the launch of travel insurance. We’re modernising insurance by building flexible products that can be bought in a few minutes on mobile and that are solving actual customers’ needs.”

The new product comes after research by the firm that indicated that those aged between 18-34 would feel encouraged to buy travel insurance if it was cheaper, the policy documents were easier to understand, if they could better understand how they are covered and if they weren’t compelled to complete lengthy forms online.

Survey

Cuvva conducted a survey through OnePoll to improve its understanding of Generation Z and Millennial views on travel insurance. According to the firm 2,000 UK-based respondents aged between the ages of 18-34 and who have travelled abroad before, took part in the survey.

Key findings from the survey were that only 18% of those involved said they always read their travel policy while as few as 14% fully comprehend all of the wording in their travel insurance paperwork.

Macnamara added: “Selling a product to a customer who doesn’t fully understand what they are purchasing is completely counter-intuitive.

“Insurers make travel insurance unnecessarily complicated, which deters consumers, especially Gen Z and Millennials.”

He continued: “This results in so many unprotected holidaymakers travelling abroad. Insurance fit for the 21st century is insurance that is simple to understand and simple to purchase.”

Cuvva

Loren Gould, head of growth at Cuvva, stated in January that the firm wants to work with the police to stop fraud and uninsured driving after an uninsured driver tried to buy insurance through the firm’s app after being pulled over.

It established itself as a pay-as-you-go insurance provider with its car insurance app that enables the customer to get fully insured in any car for as little as 60 minutes.

